Catwalk Furbaby Returns to NYFW with Film, Fashion, and Philanthropy

New York Fashion Week has long been a stage for innovation, but few events have bridged style and social impact as seamlessly as Catwalk Furbaby. Conceived by ELYSIAN Founder Karen Floyd, the groundbreaking showcase pairs couture with a philanthropic mission, proving that fashion can move hearts as well as headlines. This season, the concept stepped beyond the runway and onto the big screen with the New York City premiere of Catwalk Furbaby 2 at Sony Hall in Times Square.