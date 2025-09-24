Catwalk Furbaby Returns to NYFW with Film, Fashion, and Philanthropy
New York Fashion Week has long been a stage for innovation, but few events have bridged style and social impact as seamlessly as Catwalk Furbaby. Conceived by ELYSIAN Founder Karen Floyd, the groundbreaking showcase pairs couture with a philanthropic mission, proving that fashion can move hearts as well as headlines. This season, the concept stepped beyond the runway and onto the big screen with the New York City premiere of Catwalk Furbaby 2 at Sony Hall in Times Square.
A Documentary Premiere with Purpose
The evening began with a red carpet at 7:30 p.m., as guests gathered to witness the first public screening of the documentary. Catwalk Furbaby 2 chronicles the energy and emotion of the NYFW showcase, where designers, models, and rescue animals took center stage in a spirited performance that intertwined glamour with generosity.
The film offers an inside look at the event’s evolution, revealing the designers’ artistry, the models’ commitment, and—most importantly—the charitable organizations that anchor the initiative. By bringing these stories to screen, the documentary underscores how fashion can extend beyond aesthetics to become a genuine force for good.
Showcasing Philanthropy on the Runway
Throughout the film, a diverse group of charities is profiled for their invaluable work. Among them are NYC Second Chance Rescue, New York Women’s Foundation, Animal Ashram, Center for Family Services Palm Beach County’s Old Bags Luncheon, Silverstein Dream Foundation, Rescue Dogs Rock NYC, Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation, and the ROOT Brands. Each organization represents the wide-reaching impact of Catwalk Furbaby, which has grown into one of Fashion Week’s most distinctive platforms for awareness and advocacy.
Notable Attendees and Industry Support
The Sony Hall premiere attracted an eclectic mix of philanthropists, creatives, and cultural figures. Notable attendees included Karen Floyd, Dr. Christina Rahm, Thomas Canestraro, Michele Ashkin, Lisa Blanco, Roberta Ashkin, Alexander Montesantos, Rachel Donohue, Maribel Lieberman, and Chrissy Joi. Their presence reflected the broad appeal of Catwalk Furbaby—an initiative that unites communities across fashion, philanthropy, and animal welfare.
ELYSIAN’s Commitment to Change
Founded by Karen Floyd, ELYSIAN has become more than a luxury lifestyle publication—it is a platform dedicated to empowering women through storytelling, mentorship, and philanthropy. Its philanthropic arm, ELYSIAN Impact, has already disbursed more than $17 million to initiatives supporting women, children, animals, service, and the environment. With Catwalk Furbaby, the brand extends that mission into the realm of high fashion, amplifying voices that too often go unheard while dazzling audiences with creativity.
Fashion as a Force for Good
As Catwalk Furbaby 2 premiered in New York, it reaffirmed the power of collaboration between fashion and philanthropy. By blending the glamour of Fashion Week with a sincere dedication to service, Karen Floyd and ELYSIAN are redefining what it means to use the runway as a platform for impact.
