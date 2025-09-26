Fashion and Style

David Koma Marks 15 Years with Star-Studded London Celebration

A Milestone Anniversary Dinner and Cocktail Evening Unites Fashion, Celebrity, and Industry Insiders
David Koma poses with guests at his 15th anniversary celebration in London
David Koma celebrates 15 years in fashion with friends and collaborators at an intimate London gatheringPhoto Credit: Marco Bahler
Published on

Source: David Koma

Reported By: Caroline Dalal

The Celebration

On Saturday, September 20, David Koma, Founder and Creative Director of David Koma London, marked the 15th anniversary of his label with an evening of dinner and cocktails at 1 Warwick and Nessa, in creative partnership with Maslow’s. The event brought together friends of the brand and industry insiders, underscoring Koma’s enduring impact on London’s fashion landscape.

David Koma giving a toast as attendees look on
A toast and speeches mark the milestone evening at 1 Warwick and NessaPhoto Credit: Marco Bahler

A Star-Studded Guest List

The guest list reflected the brand’s reach across fashion, entertainment, and sport. Coco Jones, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ikram Abdi, Tiffany Hsu, Susie Lau, Alex Scott, Paul Forman, Imani Lara Lansiquot, Nadine Leopold, Adot Gak, Kenza, and Juliet Angus were among those in attendance. VIP highlights included Jess Glynne, Maria Hatzistefanis, Alesya Kafelnikova, and Tiffany Hsu. Guests enjoyed cocktails crafted with Don Julio, Ciroc, Allora Aperitivo al Limone, and London Essence Co., along with wines from Bird in Hand Wine.

Guests arriving at David Koma's event
Guests arriving at David Koma's event
Guests arriving at David Koma's event
Guests arriving at David Koma's event
Guests arriving at David Koma's event
Guests arriving at David Koma's event

The Designer’s Journey

Born in Tbilisi, Georgia, David Koma showed his first collection at the age of 15 before moving to London to study at Central Saint Martins, graduating in 2009 with distinction under the guidance of the late Professor Louise Wilson, OBE. Over the past 15 years, Koma has become renowned for sculptural designs that balance contemporary elegance with timeless sophistication.

Designer David Koma at his 15th anniversary celebration in London
Designer David Koma at his 15th anniversary celebration in LondonPhoto Credit: Marco Bahler
David Koma poses with guests at his 15th anniversary celebration in London
A Global Following

Koma’s creations are favored by some of the world’s most recognizable names, including Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Florence Pugh, and Kendall Jenner. His signature aesthetic has built a global community of “Koma Girls,” a reflection of the brand’s resonance with women who embody confidence and modern glamour.

Atmosphere at David Koma's event
Atmosphere at David Koma's event
Atmosphere at David Koma's event
Atmosphere at David Koma's event
Atmosphere at David Koma's event
Atmosphere at David Koma's event

Looking Ahead

The anniversary marked more than a milestone—it reaffirmed David Koma’s position as one of London’s most influential fashion voices, a designer who continues to shape the conversation around elegance, innovation, and star-powered style.

Group of guests at David Koma’s London anniversary event
Guests in conversation during David Koma’s anniversary celebration in LondonPhoto Credit: Marco Bahler
David Koma poses with guests at his 15th anniversary celebration in London
