David Koma Marks 15 Years with Star-Studded London Celebration

On Saturday, September 20, David Koma, Founder and Creative Director of David Koma London, marked the 15th anniversary of his label with an evening of dinner and cocktails at 1 Warwick and Nessa, in creative partnership with Maslow’s. The event brought together friends of the brand and industry insiders, underscoring Koma’s enduring impact on London’s fashion landscape.
The guest list reflected the brand’s reach across fashion, entertainment, and sport. Coco Jones, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ikram Abdi, Tiffany Hsu, Susie Lau, Alex Scott, Paul Forman, Imani Lara Lansiquot, Nadine Leopold, Adot Gak, Kenza, and Juliet Angus were among those in attendance. VIP highlights included Jess Glynne, Maria Hatzistefanis, Alesya Kafelnikova, and Tiffany Hsu. Guests enjoyed cocktails crafted with Don Julio, Ciroc, Allora Aperitivo al Limone, and London Essence Co., along with wines from Bird in Hand Wine.
Born in Tbilisi, Georgia, David Koma showed his first collection at the age of 15 before moving to London to study at Central Saint Martins, graduating in 2009 with distinction under the guidance of the late Professor Louise Wilson, OBE. Over the past 15 years, Koma has become renowned for sculptural designs that balance contemporary elegance with timeless sophistication.
Koma’s creations are favored by some of the world’s most recognizable names, including Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Florence Pugh, and Kendall Jenner. His signature aesthetic has built a global community of “Koma Girls,” a reflection of the brand’s resonance with women who embody confidence and modern glamour.
The anniversary marked more than a milestone—it reaffirmed David Koma’s position as one of London’s most influential fashion voices, a designer who continues to shape the conversation around elegance, innovation, and star-powered style.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.