Dennis Basso Presents New World Glamour for Spring/Summer 2026
On September 16, 2025, Dennis Basso unveiled his Spring/Summer 2026 collection at The Columbus Foundation in New York City. Guests including Wendy Williams, Crystal Waters, Ramona Singer, Didi Jay, and Carolina Vazzana gathered to see a presentation that celebrated the multifaceted strength of American women.
A Tribute to the Strong American Woman
For this season, Basso drew inspiration from what he describes as the strong American woman—multitasking, dynamic, and unapologetically herself. The collection balanced practicality with glamour, featuring tailored silhouettes softened by feminine touches. “It’s what I call New World glamour,” Basso explained in his show notes.
The presentation showcased a spectrum of luxurious fabrics, from pleated chiffon and double-faced satin to embroidered silk, taffeta, and organza. Handmade silk petals created entire fields of flowers in bloom, while flowing scarves, petite evening boleros, and “summer furs” in broadtail, sable, and mink highlighted Basso’s signature flair.
His color palette was equally refined, with soft shades of mint, buttercup, and ice blue, anchored by the eternal elegance of black and white. Silhouettes ranged from one-shoulder gowns and knee-length dinner dresses to wide-leg trousers and tailored day ensembles. In a nod to inclusivity, Basso integrated pieces from his QVC line, Dennis by Dennis Basso, underscoring his belief in creating fashion for women of all ages and lifestyles.
Q&A with Dennis Basso
Caroline Dalal: Can you tell us a little bit about the story and inspiration behind the collection?
Dennis Basso: The collection was based on strong American women—the women of today. She’s a mother, she’s running a company, she has a husband, she has a girlfriend, she has a boyfriend, she’s busy. I wanted the collection to come full circle, to be both practical and luxurious. She could mix pieces from my QVC collection with high-end looks, and together it all becomes one. The tailoring is there, but always with big touches of femininity.
CD: How do you envision women feeling in this collection?
Dennis Basso: Clothing has to make you look good, but more importantly, it should make you feel good. That’s what this collection is about—feeling good and looking good. When you get dressed up and put something on, it should make you feel special.
CD: You’re known for timeless elegance. How do you blend that with modern trends?
Dennis Basso: Women today want to be timeless, but they also want to be elegant. I see it as a natural progression—it’s about evolving with what’s happening now while keeping that essence of classic style.
CD: Your clientele spans generations. How do you design for women across different age groups?
Dennis Basso: In this collection, there are long, gorgeous looks for someone seeking glamour, but also shorter, sassier pieces for someone young and fun. That’s the whole idea—something for every generation.
CD: As an influential voice in the industry, what excites you most about the future of your brand?
Dennis Basso: The excitement comes from growth. I’ve dressed grandmothers, mothers, daughters, and now I’m designing for the next generation. That’s what’s fun. I honestly feel like I’ve just gotten started.
Forty Years and Beyond
As Dennis Basso celebrates more than four decades in fashion, his Spring/Summer 2026 collection reaffirmed his ability to evolve while remaining true to his DNA of elegance and luxury. On October 8, he will appear in conversation with Fern Mallis at the 92nd Street Y as part of Fashion Icons, reflecting on his storied career and looking ahead to what’s next.
