Dennis Basso Presents New World Glamour for Spring/Summer 2026

Dennis Basso: The collection was based on strong American women—the women of today. She’s a mother, she’s running a company, she has a husband, she has a girlfriend, she has a boyfriend, she’s busy. I wanted the collection to come full circle, to be both practical and luxurious. She could mix pieces from my QVC collection with high-end looks, and together it all becomes one. The tailoring is there, but always with big touches of femininity.