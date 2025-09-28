Cartier Expands the Legacy of the Tank Louis Cartier
Cartier continues to refine its most enduring icon with the introduction of a larger Tank Louis Cartier, now equipped with the new Manufacture 1899 MC automatic movement. A watch that has traversed more than a century of design evolution, the Tank Louis Cartier once again proves why it remains a cornerstone of fine watchmaking.
An Icon Since 1917
The Tank watch, first conceived by Louis Cartier in 1917, was unlike anything of its time. With geometric precision and a distinctive rectangular case, it set the tone for modern watch design. Five years later, in 1922, Cartier introduced the Tank Louis Cartier, a refined successor to the original Tank Normale. Its softened angles, elongated shape, and elegant brancards defined a style that would endure across generations.
“In 1917, Louis Cartier conceived the first Tank watch, with a geometric precision that was truly unique for its time. Five years later, the Tank known as ‘Louis Cartier’ was born, featuring a more elongated, rectangular dial and brancards with rounded ends. The elegance and clarity of its refined design have allowed the Tank Louis Cartier to traverse the century with remarkable ease, embodying the timelessness of an icon."
Rainer O. Pierre, Image, Style and Heritage Director
A New Chapter: The 1899 MC Movement
Today, Cartier builds on this heritage by enlarging the Tank Louis Cartier while preserving its proportions. Central to this update is the new 1899 MC automatic Manufacture movement, seamlessly integrated into the design. The watch now measures 38.1 x 27.75 mm with a slim 8.18 mm profile, maintaining the elegance that has defined the Tank while expanding its presence on the wrist.
The release comes in two precious metal versions: yellow gold paired with a semi-matte grey alligator strap, and rose gold with a semi-matte brown alligator strap. Both feature the maison’s hallmarks—flinqué dial, Roman numerals, railway track, blued-steel sword-shaped hands, and a beaded crown set with sapphire, ruby, or an inverted pavilion diamond depending on the model.
The Timeless Appeal of the Tank
Cartier’s Tank has seen numerous evolutions over the decades—the Tank Cintrée, Chinoise, Asymétrique, Américaine, Française, and the more recent Tank Must with its photovoltaic SolarBeat™ movement. Each interpretation has pushed the boundaries of design while retaining the essential DNA of the original.
The new Tank Louis Cartier underscores this balance of continuity and innovation. Its classic design language, enriched by a modern mechanical movement, positions it as both a collector’s piece and a statement of everyday refinement.
A Design That Endures
With its enlarged case, enhanced movement, and enduring aesthetic codes, the Tank Louis Cartier affirms its place not just in Cartier’s history but in the broader narrative of luxury watchmaking. More than a timepiece, it represents the maison’s ability to honor heritage while embracing contemporary craftsmanship.
As Cartier expands the Tank Louis Cartier into this new chapter, the watch remains what it has always been: a symbol of timeless elegance and an enduring benchmark for horological design.
