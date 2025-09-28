Robert Talbott Marks 75 Years with Madison Avenue Flagship Opening
Source: Robert Talbott
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Robert Talbott, the American menswear institution with roots in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, has officially opened its first permanent flagship on Madison Avenue. The milestone arrives as the brand celebrates its 75th anniversary and ushers in a new era of creative revival and strategic growth.
A Legacy of American Craftsmanship
Founded in 1950 by Audrey and Robert Talbott as a fine neckwear atelier, the label built its reputation on impeccable craftsmanship, timeless style, and a distinctly West Coast sensibility. Over the decades, Robert Talbott expanded into a full luxury menswear collection, spanning shirting, suiting, casualwear, and accessories.
The house made its first foray onto Madison Avenue in 2016 with a boutique that introduced New Yorkers to its Californian roots. Nearly a decade later, the brand returns with a reimagined concept designed to bridge heritage with modernity.
A Grand Opening During Fashion Week
The new store at 501 Madison Avenue opened on September 11, following a celebratory evening event on September 10 that coincided with New York Fashion Week: Men’s Day. Guests included editors, longtime clients, tastemakers, and influencers such as Elliot Duprey, Kristijan Todorovski, and Ooreofe Oluwadara.
The launch reflected both the label’s storied past and its forward-looking spirit.
“Rooted in American luxury, the AW25 collection is both characterful and refined—balancing heritage tailoring with modern ease. Inspired by California’s spirit of effortless layering, each piece is designed to move seamlessly through the season. Versatile, sharp, and understatedly luxurious, it redefines how the modern man dresses today.”
Sebastian Dollinger, Creative Director
A Space for Style and Experience
Conceived as an experiential retail destination, the Madison Avenue flagship offers the complete Robert Talbott range, from its iconic ties to its contemporary ready-to-wear and lifestyle collections. The design of the space embodies the brand’s ethos, uniting California ease with New York sophistication.
Beyond retail, the store is intended to serve as a cultural hub where clients can engage directly with the brand.
“There’s nothing quite like connecting with our clients face to face, it’s where the Robert Talbott story truly comes alive. After 75 years of crafting American luxury menswear, this Madison Avenue store gives us the opportunity to personally share our brand with every customer who walks through our doors. I’m excited to see how this immersive approach will deepen the relationships we’ve built over decades and introduce new clients to the Robert Talbott legacy in an entirely new way.”
Alex Angelchik, President
Looking Ahead
The opening represents more than a return to Madison Avenue—it signals Robert Talbott’s commitment to shaping the future of American menswear. Anchored by its 75-year legacy, the house is positioning itself for continued growth while remaining true to the artisanal craftsmanship and understated elegance that first defined it.
As the flagship welcomes clients into its world, Robert Talbott reaffirms its place as a standard-bearer of American luxury style—where heritage tailoring meets contemporary ease in the heart of New York City.
