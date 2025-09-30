Model in white shirt dress with black floral detail at LFW
A striking monochrome look at Patrick McDowell’s SS26 show in LondonPhoto Credit: Jason Lloyd-Evans

Patrick McDowell Presents SS26 Collection at London Fashion Week

A Transformative Runway Experience Redefines Glamour and Community

Source: Patrick McDowell

Reported By: Caroline Dalal

Designer Patrick McDowell once again proved his ability to merge creativity, community, and couture with the debut of his Spring/Summer 2026 collection at London Fashion Week. Hosted at the British Fashion Council NEWGEN venue at The Old Selfridges Hotel, the runway presentation brought together a diverse cast, a reimagined sense of glamour, and a message of radical inclusivity.

A Vision of Modern Glamour

The SS26 collection marked a return to glamour, reframed for today’s world. McDowell introduced an array of voluminous gowns, tailored silhouettes, and shimmering textiles, designed to empower while evoking an unapologetic joy. The palette transitioned through metallic sheens, bold jewel tones, and ethereal pastels, underscoring the designer’s signature play between theatricality and wearability.

As models walked, it became clear the show was less about spectacle and more about storytelling. Each look carried with it the hallmarks of McDowell’s ethos—craftsmanship, sustainability, and community-driven creativity—all elements that have defined his career since launching his eponymous label.

Sheer layers and tailored black separates highlight McDowell’s modern glamourPhoto Credit: Jason Lloyd-Evans
Community at the Core

The presentation highlighted McDowell’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity. The cast reflected diversity across age, gender, and identity, reinforcing fashion’s ability to be both glamorous and democratic. This ethos was echoed in the collection’s structure, which fused bespoke couture-inspired gowns with pieces designed for everyday wear, collapsing the traditional hierarchies of fashion.

Beyond the runway, the show underscored the collaborative ecosystem McDowell has cultivated, working alongside craftspeople, local communities, and sustainable suppliers. This sense of togetherness has become as much a part of the brand’s DNA as the garments themselves.

Setting and Atmosphere

The choice of the Old Selfridges Hotel was fitting: a raw, industrial canvas transformed into a stage of high drama and elegance. Lighting emphasized the reflective textures of sequined fabrics, while the venue’s unfinished architecture offered a striking contrast to the polish of the garments. The result was a dialogue between past and future, permanence and impermanence—a backdrop that amplified the collection’s themes.

Floral silk gown with bold red tones on the runway at London Fashion WeekPhoto Credit: Jason Lloyd-Evans

Fashion with Purpose

McDowell’s SS26 show was more than a creative exercise; it was a statement of intent. By weaving sustainability and inclusivity into a collection that celebrates beauty and extravagance, he reminded the industry of fashion’s potential to be both socially responsible and artistically daring.

The collection not only redefined glamour for today but also cemented McDowell’s role as one of London Fashion Week’s most compelling voices. His work continues to inspire dialogue about what luxury means in a rapidly evolving cultural landscape—one where aesthetics, ethics, and accessibility intertwine.
