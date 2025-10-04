G-STAR Unveils Anatomic Denim: Where Fashion, Art, and Movement Converge
G-STAR has once again redefined the conversation around denim with the launch of Anatomic Denim, a multidimensional project that spans product, campaign, and art. More than a new collection, it is a study in anatomy, movement, and storytelling—anchored in the brand’s heritage yet propelled toward the future.
Movement in Its Purest Form
At the core of the initiative is a global campaign directed by Jordan Hemingway, the cult filmmaker and photographer celebrated for his visceral work with houses such as Gucci, Prada, and Maison Margiela. Hemingway’s vision strips athletes of their usual apparatus—gymnasts without rings, pole dancers without poles, cyclists without bikes—and leaves only the human body in motion, clad in denim engineered to move with it.
“From the very first call, I knew this one would be special. G-STAR is a brand with real heritage but what makes them exciting is their appetite for reinvention and boundary-pushing. This project was exhilarating in every sense, full of creative and technical challenges that demanded invention. Working closely with their team to solve them wasn’t just rewarding—it was a joy.”
Jordan Hemingway
The Evolution of Fit
The collection itself embodies G-STAR’s ongoing exploration of structure and form. Designed to enhance the body’s natural movement, Anatomic Denim introduces three standout pieces:
The Contor – A futuristic interpretation of the Arc, distinguished by architectural lines and a sculpted fit.
The Kitoh – Engineered seams trace the musculature, creating a striking silhouette that emphasizes strength and motion.
The G-STAR Elwood – The house icon, first launched in 1996, reimagined for 2025 with refined anatomical tailoring.
As Gwenda van Vliet, Chief Brand Officer at G-STAR, explains:
"Anatomic Denim is the next step in G-STAR’s denim evolution, designing not just for the body, but with it in mind. Merging our 3D legacy with art, science, and craftsmanship, we bring denim to life in a raw, expressive, unmistakably G-STAR way.”
Gwenda van Vliet
Denim as Monumental Art
Completing the trilogy is The Denim Gorilla, a 3.5-meter sculpture conceived with the renowned duo Darwin, Sinke & van Tongeren, known for their mastery of fine taxidermy. Crafted entirely from denim, the gorilla interprets anatomy on a monumental scale, transforming fashion’s most utilitarian fabric into an object of cultural dialogue.
The sculpture debuted at the Art Zoo Museum in Amsterdam, commanding attention during Amsterdam Fashion Week and CIFF Copenhagen. Its presence underscores the project’s broader ambition: to position denim not just as clothing, but as a medium of art and human expression.
Redefining the Denim Landscape
With Anatomic Denim, G-STAR continues to expand the boundaries of its 3D design legacy, weaving together craftsmanship, performance, and creative experimentation. The project’s integration of campaign, product, and installation articulates a singular vision of denim as dynamic, alive, and deeply connected to the human form.
