G-STAR ANATOMIC DENIM CONTOR
G-STAR ANATOMIC DENIM CONTORPhoto Credit: G-STAR

G-STAR Unveils Anatomic Denim: Where Fashion, Art, and Movement Converge

A groundbreaking collection, cinematic campaign, and monumental sculpture redefine denim’s creative frontier

Source: G-STAR

Reported By: Matthew Kennedy

G-STAR has once again redefined the conversation around denim with the launch of Anatomic Denim, a multidimensional project that spans product, campaign, and art. More than a new collection, it is a study in anatomy, movement, and storytelling—anchored in the brand’s heritage yet propelled toward the future.

G-STAR ANATOMIC DENIM KITOH
G-STAR ANATOMIC DENIM KITOHPhoto Credit: G-STAR

Movement in Its Purest Form

At the core of the initiative is a global campaign directed by Jordan Hemingway, the cult filmmaker and photographer celebrated for his visceral work with houses such as Gucci, Prada, and Maison Margiela. Hemingway’s vision strips athletes of their usual apparatus—gymnasts without rings, pole dancers without poles, cyclists without bikes—and leaves only the human body in motion, clad in denim engineered to move with it.

Jordan Hemingway
Jordan HemingwayPhoto Credit: G-STAR

“From the very first call, I knew this one would be special. G-STAR is a brand with real heritage but what makes them exciting is their appetite for reinvention and boundary-pushing. This project was exhilarating in every sense, full of creative and technical challenges that demanded invention. Working closely with their team to solve them wasn’t just rewarding—it was a joy.”

Jordan Hemingway

The Evolution of Fit

The collection itself embodies G-STAR’s ongoing exploration of structure and form. Designed to enhance the body’s natural movement, Anatomic Denim introduces three standout pieces:

  • The Contor – A futuristic interpretation of the Arc, distinguished by architectural lines and a sculpted fit.

  • The Kitoh – Engineered seams trace the musculature, creating a striking silhouette that emphasizes strength and motion.

  • The G-STAR Elwood – The house icon, first launched in 1996, reimagined for 2025 with refined anatomical tailoring.

G-STAR ANATOMIC DENIM ELWOOD
G-STAR ANATOMIC DENIM ELWOODPhoto Credit: G-STAR
G-STAR ANATOMIC DENIM KITOH Women
G-STAR ANATOMIC DENIM KITOH WomenPhoto Credit: G-STAR
G-STAR ANATOMIC DENIM CONTOR Vertical
G-STAR ANATOMIC DENIM CONTOR VerticalPhoto Credit: G-STAR

As Gwenda van Vliet, Chief Brand Officer at G-STAR, explains:

"Anatomic Denim is the next step in G-STAR’s denim evolution, designing not just for the body, but with it in mind. Merging our 3D legacy with art, science, and craftsmanship, we bring denim to life in a raw, expressive, unmistakably G-STAR way.”

Gwenda van Vliet

Denim as Monumental Art

Completing the trilogy is The Denim Gorilla, a 3.5-meter sculpture conceived with the renowned duo Darwin, Sinke & van Tongeren, known for their mastery of fine taxidermy. Crafted entirely from denim, the gorilla interprets anatomy on a monumental scale, transforming fashion’s most utilitarian fabric into an object of cultural dialogue.

G-STAR The Denim Gorilla Darwin, Sinke & van Tongeren
G-STAR The Denim Gorilla Darwin, Sinke & van TongerenPhoto Credit: G-STAR

The sculpture debuted at the Art Zoo Museum in Amsterdam, commanding attention during Amsterdam Fashion Week and CIFF Copenhagen. Its presence underscores the project’s broader ambition: to position denim not just as clothing, but as a medium of art and human expression.

Redefining the Denim Landscape

With Anatomic Denim, G-STAR continues to expand the boundaries of its 3D design legacy, weaving together craftsmanship, performance, and creative experimentation. The project’s integration of campaign, product, and installation articulates a singular vision of denim as dynamic, alive, and deeply connected to the human form.

G-STAR ANATOMIC DENIM CONTOR
