Beijing to Fifth Avenue: Has Vera Wang Become Fashion’s Global Diplomat?

Fashion has always been more than fabric and thread—it is a language, a declaration of values, and in some cases, an instrument of diplomacy. Few designers embody this idea more vividly than Vera Wang, whose rise from figure skater to Vogue editor to bridal couturier transformed her into a global icon. While her brand was born in the heart of Manhattan, it is in China where her gowns have achieved near-mythic status, symbolizing both Western sophistication and a uniquely modern form of luxury.