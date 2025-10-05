SUSAN FANG SS26: Air-Evolution at London’s Barbican Conservatory

Central to this season was the work of Fang’s husband, Orelio De Jonghe, Head of Accessories and Footwear. Formerly at Dyson, De Jonghe employed experimental 3D printing and computational design to create ecosystems where accessories appeared to grow according to biological logic. His process allowed objects to evolve virtually as 4D entities before being “frozen” in time for production. The resulting pieces—fungi- and coral-inspired bags, eyewear with mushrooms sprouting across the frames, and even a dress alive with flower-like organisms—felt less manufactured than organically born.