Louis Vuitton Reintroduces the Monterey: A Horological Icon Reimagined for the Modern Collector

“This watch represents a symbiosis between the old and present, respecting the design and spirit of the original while reinterpreting it for today. We retained the polished 'pebble' spirit, the unique leather attachment, and the iconic crown at twelve o'clock, all hallmarks of the 1988 LV I and LV II. This white enamel, with its enamel decals, is not only a tribute to enduring craftsmanship but also offers a brilliance, tone and warmth that will last over time.”

Matthieu Hegi