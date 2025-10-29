Francesca Liberatore’s Alètheia collection at Milan Fashion Week SS26 explores serenity amid modern chaos Photo Credit: Charles L. Barnes

Francesca Liberatore Explores “Alètheia” at Milan Fashion Week SS26: A Meditation on Truth and the Art of Slowing Down

The Italian Designer’s Latest Collection Confronts the Chaos of Modernity Through Craftsmanship, Symbolism, and Serenity, Blending Heritage Fabrics With a Collaboration That Fuses Fashion and Sound