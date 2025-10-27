KUJTEN Celebrates Its First U.S. Flagship Opening on Madison Avenue with an Exclusive New York Cocktail Event
A Parisian Evening on Madison Avenue
On October 23, 2025, the Parisian luxury cashmere brand KUJTEN celebrated the opening of its first U.S. flagship store on Madison Avenue and 69th Street with an elegant cocktail soirée that gathered the city’s fashion insiders, creatives, and tastemakers.
The event, hosted by co-founder Stéphanie Eriksson, reflected KUJTEN’s understated yet sophisticated style—intimate, effortlessly chic, and distinctly Parisian. Guests mingled among the brand’s new collection displays, surrounded by the soft textures and refined minimalism that define KUJTEN’s approach to modern luxury. Notable attendees included Amelie Zilber, Cheyanne Gren, Hannah Porter, Julian Piket, Kennedy Crum and Kathryn Shortsleeve, Laura and Nicolas Herbert, Lumia Nocito, Manon de Velder, Marissa Menist, and Polina Isadora, who toasted the occasion alongside Eriksson.
A LoveBrand Rooted in Freedom and Creativity
Founded by Carole Benaroya and Stéphanie Eriksson, KUJTEN was born out of friendship and shared vision. Inspired by Mongolia’s highest peak, the brand redefines cashmere with an attitude that’s free-spirited, graphic, and joyfully expressive. KUJTEN’s collections balance timeless craftsmanship with a contemporary edge—imbued with vibrant colors, statement patterns, and a sense of play that speaks to both women and men.
The founders describe KUJTEN as a “LoveBrand”, a label that transcends fashion to represent values of freedom, creativity, and connection. It’s a philosophy that has cultivated a loyal global following drawn to the brand’s modern interpretation of luxury and its commitment to authenticity.
The Bandana: KUJTEN’s Iconic Symbol
Among KUJTEN’s most recognizable designs is the cashmere bandana, a printed scarf that has evolved into a true brand signature. More than an accessory, it embodies the essence of KUJTEN—an expression of effortless elegance, movement, and wanderlust. The bandana serves as a sartorial link between Paris, Ulaanbaatar, and now New York, representing the brand’s expanding global identity.
A Transatlantic Connection
KUJTEN’s arrival in New York comes as a natural next step in its growing connection with the United States. A previous capsule collaboration with Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Dr. Woo introduced the brand’s aesthetic to an American audience, blending French craftsmanship with West Coast artistry.
The new flagship solidifies that bond, offering a dedicated space for U.S. clients to experience KUJTEN’s full range of women’s, men’s, and accessories collections. Designed to immerse guests in the brand’s universe, the boutique features warm minimalism, noble materials, clean architectural lines, and abundant natural light, creating a serene backdrop that lets the texture and artistry of cashmere take center stage.
A New Address for Modern French Luxury
With over 50 boutiques across France and Europe, KUJTEN’s Madison Avenue flagship marks a milestone in its international expansion and reaffirms the enduring appeal of Parisian craftsmanship in New York’s ever-evolving fashion landscape.
As KUJTEN brings its blend of elevated comfort and creative expression to the Upper East Side, the opening not only introduces a new destination for cashmere connoisseurs but also bridges two cities united by an appreciation for timeless style.
