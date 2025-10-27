KUJTEN celebrates the opening of its first U.S. flagship on Madison Avenue with an elegant evening blending Parisian charm and New York sophistication Photo Credit: Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Fashion and Style Fashion and Style

KUJTEN Celebrates Its First U.S. Flagship Opening on Madison Avenue with an Exclusive New York Cocktail Event

The Parisian cashmere house brings its signature French elegance and free-spirited design to the Upper East Side, marking a new chapter in its international story