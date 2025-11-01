Louis Vuitton Expands Its Iconic Le Damier Collection with a Radiant Pink Gold Chapter
Source: Louis Vuitton
A New Glow for a Modern Icon
Louis Vuitton’s celebrated Le Damier de Louis Vuitton collection ushers in a new era of sophistication with its latest evolution for 2025. First launched in 2024, the line drew inspiration from the Maison’s legendary Damier motif, translating its geometric precision into fluid, tactile jewelry that wears like a second skin. This season, the collection reveals a fresh chapter with the introduction of a pink gold finish—a radiant new tone that joins the existing yellow and white gold designs to offer limitless possibilities for self-styling and personal expression.
The addition of pink gold infuses the collection with warmth and versatility, further expanding the unisex line’s modern sensibility. Rings, bracelets, earrings, pendants, and necklaces have all been reimagined in this striking hue, reflecting Louis Vuitton’s dedication to technical excellence and contemporary artistry.
New Designs with Signature Fluidity
Three new necklaces headline the 2025 collection, each hand-polished and assembled link by link. The designs feature various widths and finishes—a 3.5mm pink gold necklace, a 5mm yellow gold version, and a 7mm white gold piece—crafted to capture light and movement with every turn. Their versatility encourages layering, stacking, and mixing metals, allowing wearers to compose their own expressions of luxury.
Two new rings debut in pink gold, available in two different widths, designed to harmonize with the existing seven styles across the line. Meanwhile, a slim 3.5mm pink gold bracelet and a broader 5mm white gold iteration join the portfolio, offering an expanded range of textures and dimensions that make stacking effortless and refined.
The Maison also enhances its pendants and earrings. The delicate single round pendant, accented with diamonds, now appears in pink and white gold to complement the debut yellow gold edition. A newly introduced smaller single hoop earring—available in all three gold finishes—adds a subtle accent ideal for layering with the collection’s existing larger hoops.
The Art of Movement and Precision
What distinguishes Le Damier de Louis Vuitton is the craftsmanship hidden within its apparent simplicity. Each jewel recalls the Damier motif through polished squares set with round diamonds in slightly oblique orientations, accented by four-grain settings and a central geometric line that anchors the design.
The construction of the necklaces and bracelets mirrors that of a fine watch bracelet, with individually assembled links and a deliberate gap between each to achieve fluid motion and tactile softness. Even the clasp is seamlessly integrated into the design, reinforcing the Maison’s devotion to both artistry and engineering precision.
This meeting of geometry and sensuality results in jewelry that feels as dynamic as it looks—pieces that move with the wearer, catching light in subtle rhythms and echoing the Maison’s timeless sense of motion.
A Vision of Contemporary Luxury
Modern and graphic with a touch of timeless allure, Le Damier de Louis Vuitton continues to evolve as a symbol of individuality and innovation. By expanding its palette to include pink gold and introducing new modular designs, Louis Vuitton reaffirms its commitment to offering jewelry that transcends boundaries of gender and occasion.
Each piece invites its wearer to explore self-expression through craftsmanship—an ethos that remains at the heart of the Maison’s fine jewelry creations. Le Damier de Louis Vuitton 2025 encapsulates this philosophy, radiating with the same creative energy and audacious spirit that has defined Louis Vuitton since 1854.
