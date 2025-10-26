Max Verstappen Wins the 2025 Formula 1® United States Grand Prix Trophy Presented in Louis Vuitton’s Bespoke Trunk
Under the Texas sun, Max Verstappen claimed yet another victory in his record-setting Formula 1 career—this time at the FORMULA 1® MSC CRUISES UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2025 in Austin. But the spotlight didn’t rest solely on the track. The trophy presentation, encased in an exquisite Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk, was as much a celebration of design and heritage as it was of athletic triumph.
The win marked the 19th race of the season and the 20th Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk presentation under the Official Partnership between Louis Vuitton and Formula 1®, a collaboration that continues to merge the precision of racing with the artistry of luxury craftsmanship.
Where Craftsmanship Meets Speed
Designed to both protect and showcase the Grand Prix trophy, the Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk made several appearances throughout the day—gracing the starting grid, the national anthem ceremony, and ultimately, the podium as Verstappen hoisted his trophy in victory. Its presence was emblematic of a partnership that celebrates the shared pursuit of excellence between two icons of performance: Formula 1® and Louis Vuitton.
The trunk, handcrafted in Louis Vuitton’s historic workshops in Asnières, France, encapsulates the brand’s hallmark savoir-faire. Every detail reflects the Maison’s dedication to precision and durability—a philosophy that resonates deeply within the world of Formula 1.
A Modern Symbol of Motion
In keeping with the race’s high-octane energy, Louis Vuitton debuted a revamped graphic logo created specifically for its Formula 1 partnership. The design, seen throughout the Circuit of The Americas, evokes speed and heat distortion, mirroring the kinetic thrill of racing. Its dynamic lines pay homage to the fusion of heritage and innovation that defines both the House and the sport.
This artistic evolution reinforces Louis Vuitton’s position not just as a luxury brand, but as a curator of cultural moments where design meets performance.
“Victory Travels in Louis Vuitton”
For more than a century, Louis Vuitton has been entrusted with safeguarding the symbols of human achievement. The Maison’s trunks have transported trophies for some of the world’s most prestigious competitions—each a testament to the brand’s enduring craftsmanship and connection to sporting excellence.
“Victory travels in Louis Vuitton” is more than a motto—it’s a legacy. Since its first partnership with the America’s Cup in 1983, the House has crafted bespoke trunks for events such as the FIFA World Cup™, Roland-Garros, NBA Finals, Rugby World Cup, and the Ballon d’Or®, as well as the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. The collaboration with Formula 1, which began with the Grand Prix de Monaco™ in 2021, represents a natural evolution of this ongoing narrative—one where elegance, endurance, and emotion intersect.
The Legacy of a Maison
Founded in 1854, Louis Vuitton has long embodied the “Art of Travel,” marrying innovation with craftsmanship across its range of leather goods, accessories, and ready-to-wear collections. Today, the Maison continues to evolve while preserving its heritage of artistry and sustainability, working with visionary architects, artists, and designers to shape the future of luxury.
At the 2025 United States Grand Prix, that legacy was on full display. The Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk stood not just as a vessel of victory, but as a symbol of shared ambition—a bridge between two worlds driven by precision, creativity, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence.
As Verstappen raised his trophy above the roaring crowd in Austin, one truth was clear: in Formula 1, as in luxury, victory truly travels in Vuitton.
