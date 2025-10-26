Max Verstappen Wins the 2025 Formula 1® United States Grand Prix Trophy Presented in Louis Vuitton’s Bespoke Trunk

“Victory travels in Louis Vuitton” is more than a motto—it’s a legacy. Since its first partnership with the America’s Cup in 1983, the House has crafted bespoke trunks for events such as the FIFA World Cup™, Roland-Garros, NBA Finals, Rugby World Cup, and the Ballon d’Or®, as well as the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. The collaboration with Formula 1, which began with the Grand Prix de Monaco™ in 2021, represents a natural evolution of this ongoing narrative—one where elegance, endurance, and emotion intersect.