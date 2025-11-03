Sigal Cohen models backstage
Sigal Cohen models backstage at the 10th annual Fashion Strikes Cancer event in MiamiPhoto Credit: Bridgett Ezzard
Fashion and Style

Fashion Strikes Cancer Marks Its 10th Year in the Miami Design District

A Month of Style, Storytelling, and Support for Breast Cancer Research Honors Advocate and Model Christine Handy
3 min read

The Miami Design District set a powerful tone this October as it launched the 10th annual Fashion Strikes Cancer event series, a philanthropic tradition founded and co-hosted by stylist, artist, and survivor Angeles Almuna. What began as a heartfelt thank-you after her own breast cancer journey has grown into a month-long pop-up of fashion-driven programming in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

Model on the runway for Valeria Krasavina
Model on the runway for Valeria KrasavinaPhoto Credit: Bridgett Ezzard

A Founder’s Story, Woven with Purpose

Almuna was diagnosed with stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer at age 45. Initial panic gave way to resilience through treatment, which included chemotherapy, a mastectomy, lymph node removal, and radiation. The process was painful and often isolating, but with the help of therapy and public support, she found strength. Social media became a lifeline, connecting her with encouraging voices worldwide. Those messages became “the medicine I needed,” she said.

Determined to give back, Almuna organized a gathering to thank her community. That celebration has since evolved into Fashion Strikes Cancer, which has raised more than $27,000 for research. She continues oral chemotherapy and regular scans, and her advocacy remains deeply personal.

Model on the runway for Danny Santiago
Model on the runway for Danny SantiagoPhoto Credit: Bridgett Ezzard
Sigal Cohen models backstage
Louis Vuitton Expands Its Iconic Le Damier Collection with a Radiant Pink Gold Chapter

2025 Program Highlights

The milestone anniversary of Fashion Strikes Cancer opened October 1 with a Pink Dome Lighting Ceremony accompanied by a performance by Florida Grand Opera as part of its Wellness and Resilience Program, honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month through music and community.

On October 14, Almuna joined Dawn Feinberg, founder of Ahana Yoga, to lead the annual Pink Yoga class, set to music by DJ Drez.

The festivities culminated October 25 with the Annual Fashion Presentation and Cocktail Reception, spotlighting a creative lineup that included:

  • Lisu Vega, multidisciplinary artist

  • Valeria Krasavina, designer of one-of-a-kind pieces made for magical moments

  • Sigal Cohen, founder, creative director, and textile artist behind SIGAL, a Miami-based, Latina-owned resortwear brand known for hand-painted prints

  • Juan Castillo, Miami-based fashion curator and founder of The Room Concept Store

  • Danny Santiago, wardrobe stylist, costume designer, and editor, also recognized for his work with Threads NYC/MIA and on And Just Like That

Select retailers across the Miami Design District also participated with proceeds benefiting BCRF.

Model on the runway for Juan Castillo
Model on the runway for Lisu Vega
Model on the runway for Sigal Cohen

Honoring Christine Handy

This year’s series honored international print and runway model, author, and breast cancer advocate Christine Handy. A humanitarian and mother of two, Handy serves on the boards of People of Purpose, the Break Free Foundation, and the Wonder Women Initiative. Her novel Walk Beside Me, a fictionalized portrayal of her experience, was adapted into a film titled Hello Beautiful, set to be released this fall.

Fashion With Purpose

Valeria Krasavina models backstage
Valeria Krasavina models backstagePhoto Credit: Bridgett Ezzard

The 10th anniversary illustrated how creativity and advocacy can move in step. Miami Design District’s mix of galleries, boutiques, and cultural institutions provided a fitting backdrop for programming anchored in community, artistry, and research.

What began as one woman’s thank-you has become a philanthropic touchstone and a reminder that style can be a channel for support, connection, and progress.
Sigal Cohen models backstage
Luxury Fashion & Accessories Gift Guide 2025

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Miami
Events
Fashion
Philanthropy
Connections
Legacy

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com