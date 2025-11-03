Fashion Strikes Cancer Marks Its 10th Year in the Miami Design District
The Miami Design District set a powerful tone this October as it launched the 10th annual Fashion Strikes Cancer event series, a philanthropic tradition founded and co-hosted by stylist, artist, and survivor Angeles Almuna. What began as a heartfelt thank-you after her own breast cancer journey has grown into a month-long pop-up of fashion-driven programming in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).
A Founder’s Story, Woven with Purpose
Almuna was diagnosed with stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer at age 45. Initial panic gave way to resilience through treatment, which included chemotherapy, a mastectomy, lymph node removal, and radiation. The process was painful and often isolating, but with the help of therapy and public support, she found strength. Social media became a lifeline, connecting her with encouraging voices worldwide. Those messages became “the medicine I needed,” she said.
Determined to give back, Almuna organized a gathering to thank her community. That celebration has since evolved into Fashion Strikes Cancer, which has raised more than $27,000 for research. She continues oral chemotherapy and regular scans, and her advocacy remains deeply personal.
2025 Program Highlights
The milestone anniversary of Fashion Strikes Cancer opened October 1 with a Pink Dome Lighting Ceremony accompanied by a performance by Florida Grand Opera as part of its Wellness and Resilience Program, honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month through music and community.
On October 14, Almuna joined Dawn Feinberg, founder of Ahana Yoga, to lead the annual Pink Yoga class, set to music by DJ Drez.
The festivities culminated October 25 with the Annual Fashion Presentation and Cocktail Reception, spotlighting a creative lineup that included:
Lisu Vega, multidisciplinary artist
Valeria Krasavina, designer of one-of-a-kind pieces made for magical moments
Sigal Cohen, founder, creative director, and textile artist behind SIGAL, a Miami-based, Latina-owned resortwear brand known for hand-painted prints
Juan Castillo, Miami-based fashion curator and founder of The Room Concept Store
Danny Santiago, wardrobe stylist, costume designer, and editor, also recognized for his work with Threads NYC/MIA and on And Just Like That
Select retailers across the Miami Design District also participated with proceeds benefiting BCRF.
Honoring Christine Handy
This year’s series honored international print and runway model, author, and breast cancer advocate Christine Handy. A humanitarian and mother of two, Handy serves on the boards of People of Purpose, the Break Free Foundation, and the Wonder Women Initiative. Her novel Walk Beside Me, a fictionalized portrayal of her experience, was adapted into a film titled Hello Beautiful, set to be released this fall.
Fashion With Purpose
The 10th anniversary illustrated how creativity and advocacy can move in step. Miami Design District’s mix of galleries, boutiques, and cultural institutions provided a fitting backdrop for programming anchored in community, artistry, and research.
What began as one woman’s thank-you has become a philanthropic touchstone and a reminder that style can be a channel for support, connection, and progress.
