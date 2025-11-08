Pignatelli Atelier Debuts in Zurich With Upcycled Couture and a New Vision for Women’s Luxury
Pignatelli has entered a new era. The Italian house unveiled Pignatelli Atelier, its first dedicated women’s sartorial line, during Couture Fashion Night at The Circle Convention Center in Zurich, marking a pivotal step in the brand’s global evolution.
Developed under the creative direction of Swiss designer Jean Luc Amsler, the project opens a fresh chapter rooted in haute couture mastery. Known for his work in Paris and longstanding collaborations with elite European maisons, Amsler lends a refined, international sensibility to the collection’s craft-driven vision.
A New Creative Chapter
The debut reflects the entrepreneurial strategy led by Francesco Gianfala, who is guiding Pignatelli toward thoughtful international expansion. The ambition is clear: evolve without compromising the brand’s deeply held tailoring codes, while cultivating a new generation of discerning clients.
Rather than present a conventional launch, the house chose to innovate through an upcycling model. Each one-of-a-kind piece is created in the Pignatelli studio, reimagined from men’s garments sourced directly from the brand’s vintage department and historical archive. These sartorial foundations are transformed with a cultured, modern eye, ensuring the Maison’s creative heritage fuels forward momentum.
An Exploration of Feminine Power
Silhouettes reveal duality. Sculptural constructions and flowing shapes coexist, signaling a woman who expresses strength with nuance. Fabrics traditionally aligned with menswear are repurposed as expressive tools, framing a sophisticated, unconventional identity.
The collection moves between theatrical couture and refined essentials. Drama surfaces in sculpted volumes and ceremonial embellishments. Daywear maintains ease yet whispers of stagecraft, offering glimpses of character beneath clean lines.
A central reference point: the Countess of Castiglione. A symbol of beauty, independence, and rebellion, her mystique informed the collection’s darker, gothic-leaning femininity. Pieces speak to a woman who carries elegance with intrigue, confidence, and self-possession.
A Dialogue Between Past and Future
Select menswear looks appeared alongside the women’s presentation. Drawn from the house archive and reinterpreted by creative director Francesco Pignatelli, the pieces connect legacy with evolving language, underscoring continuity even amid reinvention.
“The Pignatelli Atelier project represents a natural transition for us, a bridge between the tradition and the future of the brand: to reinterpret, innovate, and push boundaries while remaining faithful to our DNA.”
Francesco Pignatelli, Creative Director and CEO of Pignatelli
Crucially, this new line does not replace existing collections. Instead, it expands the Maison’s universe with pieces designed for a young, discerning clientele that values the authenticity, craftsmanship, and individuality of true Made in Italy.
Where to Discover the Collection
Pignatelli Atelier will be available exclusively at the maison’s monobrand boutiques in Turin and Milan, introducing a fresh layer of storytelling to the brand’s Italian footprint.
