ARIIS Jewelry by Arisa Kumar: A New Era of Everyday Luxury Rooted in Legacy and Culture

Growing up surrounded by shimmering stones and the rhythm of her father’s craft, Arisa was naturally drawn to the world of jewelry. But before launching ARIIS Jewelry, she followed a different creative path, earning a degree in music before the pandemic reshaped her career path. “When the music industry and the world shut down in 2020, I turned to jewelry design as a creative outlet,” she recalls. “It started with a single bracelet design that sold out five times. That was the spark that led to ARIIS Jewelry.”