ARIIS Jewelry by Arisa Kumar: A New Era of Everyday Luxury Rooted in Legacy and Culture
In the heart of New York City, a new voice in fine jewelry is reimagining what it means to wear diamonds every day. Arisa Kumar, founder and creative director of ARIIS Jewelry, is blending heritage, intention, and artistry to create pieces that feel both deeply personal and extremely practical in everyday dressing. Each piece is a one of a kind piece, creating a deep personal connection and a sense of individuality to the wearer..
For Arisa, jewelry is in her blood. Her father, Anil Kumar, founded Nichin Impex Co. in Tokyo in 1980 and built a legacy sourcing some of the world’s rarest colored diamonds.
“My father was the reason I entered the jewelry and diamond industry. He has dedicated his life to collecting the most extraordinary stones, and I wanted to continue that legacy in my own way—by creating a jewelry line within our family business that focuses on accessible luxury for everyday wear.”
Arisa Kumar, Founder and Creative Director of ARIIS Jewelry
Growing up surrounded by shimmering stones and the rhythm of her father’s craft, Arisa was naturally drawn to the world of jewelry. But before launching ARIIS Jewelry, she followed a different creative path, earning a degree in music before the pandemic reshaped her career path. “When the music industry and the world shut down in 2020, I turned to jewelry design as a creative outlet,” she recalls. “It started with a single bracelet design that sold out five times. That was the spark that led to ARIIS Jewelry.”
Each ARIIS Jewelry piece is more than an accessory—it’s a story. The designs draw inspiration from Arisa’s Indian and Japanese heritage, and every creation bears a Hindi or Japanese name, reflecting the sentiment that inspired it. “The name is always the soul of the piece,” she explains. “It’s how I let my culture shine through.”
All ARIIS Jewelry pieces are produced in Japan, using diamonds sourced from Nichin Impex. As a GIA-certified designer, Arisa personally oversees every detail—from selecting metals to inspecting each diamond. “Every piece is made with care, intention, and an eye for individuality,” she says. “You’ll never find an ARIIS piece in a typical retail store.”
At the heart of her brand is a belief that fine jewelry shouldn’t be saved for special occasions—it should be lived in. “Diamonds aren’t just for engagement rings or red carpets,” Arisa insists. “They’re for everyday life. For lazy sweatpant days, coffee runs, and accessorizing an office work outfit. Wearing something beautiful reminds you to prioritize yourself.”
Her philosophy captures the spirit of modern luxury: personal, empowering, and everlasting. “The phrase ‘diamonds are forever’ is absolutely true,” she says with a smile.
“They’ll never lose their glow or go out of style. Having something that lasts forever is an investment—so why not invest now in ARIIS?”
Arisa Kumar, Founder and Creative Director of ARIIS Jewelry
Looking ahead, Arisa envisions ARIIS Jewelry pieces gracing global stages—from The Grammys to The Oscars—adorned by artists who embody creativity and confidence. But at its core, her dream is about more than fame or fashion. It’s about individuality and expressing yourself in an authentic way.
About ARIIS Jewelry
Founded in 2024 by Arisa Kumar, ARIIS Jewelry is a New York–based fine jewelry brand that blends Indian and Japanese cultural influences with modern design. Each one-of-a-kind piece is crafted in Japan using rare, fancy-shaped, and natural-colored diamonds sourced from her family’s Tokyo-based company, Nichin Impex Co. Certified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), Arisa personally oversees every stage of design and production, creating luxurious, meaningful pieces made to be worn every day.
