Breitling Unveils Super Chronomat B01 44 NFL Team Editions
Breitling has introduced a spirited new expression of its sports-driven identity with the release of the Super Chronomat B01 44 NFL Teams capsule collection. Announced November 6 in New York, the launch advances the maison’s role as the Official Timepiece Partner of the National Football League, honoring six iconic teams through color-rich design elements, signature craftsmanship and storytelling details.
A Playbook Written in Swiss Precision
The capsule celebrates the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, each reinterpreted through a dedicated model. Dials, accents and subdials reference their team identities, while every caseback carries the NFL Shield engraving for a discreet yet meaningful nod to league heritage.
Two iterations anchor the collection: a stainless-steel version on a matching Rouleaux bracelet and an 18-karat red gold execution paired with a black rubber Rouleaux strap. The contrast between rugged sport and refined luxury underscores the dual spirit of the brand’s most commanding chronograph silhouette.
Thierry Prissert, Breitling USA President, noted the shared ethos behind the partnership:
“Our partnership with the NFL is a celebration of precision, performance, and passion, values that define both Breitling and the game of football… This capsule collection of watches is a tribute to the fans, the legacy, and the enduring excitement of the sport.”
Thierry Prissert
Team Expressions That Tell a Story
Each edition interprets franchise character through carefully calibrated palettes and logos positioned on the 9 o’clock subdial.
Miami Dolphins
Aqua tones, white subdials and orange accents evoke South Florida’s spirit, with the Dolphins’ leaping dolphin over a sunburst emblem anchoring the dial. The steel case suggests coastal sleekness, while the 18-karat red gold variation brings warmth reminiscent of Miami sunlight.
San Francisco 49ers
Deep red paired with gold-tone details honors championship tradition. The interlocking “SF” icon brings immediate recognition, while an 18-karat red gold variant amplifies the franchise’s storied colors.
Philadelphia Eagles
Midnight-green with silver detailing mirrors the intensity of Philadelphia. The silver eagle head brings an assertive note, paired with a steel or red-gold interpretation.
Buffalo Bills
A bold blue dial with red accents channels Western New York. The charging buffalo signals teamwork and momentum; the red-gold version adds elegant contrast.
Green Bay Packers
Forest-green and gold tones reference tradition. The white “G” enclosed in a green oval marks the dial, a lasting tribute to Titletown’s legacy.
Detroit Lions
A sleek blue dial with silver notes and white subdials highlights the franchise’s fierce energy, punctuated by its leaping lion insignia.
The Super Chronomat Platform
Based on the boldest Chronomat configuration to date, the Super Chronomat measures 44 millimeters and features a stainless-steel bezel with a ceramic insert, marking a first for the collection. Rider tabs at 3 and 9 o’clock remain interchangeable, allowing countdown or count-up functionality.
Each timepiece is powered by the COSC-certified Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01, offering approximately 70 hours of power reserve. Water resistance extends to 200 meters, a reminder that performance remains just as essential as polish.
The steel execution pairs with a signature Rouleaux bracelet and butterfly clasp. The 18-karat red gold editions are fitted with Rouleaux-inspired rubber straps crafted through advanced injection-molding techniques for textured depth and comfort.
A Partnership That Runs Deep
Breitling’s connection to the NFL stretches back to the 1990s, including its collaboration with the Baltimore Ravens and the Chronomat ref. 1305012. Limited releases such as the Chronomat GMT Automatic 40 NFL Team Editions and the Endurance Pro 44 Team Editions preceded the current capsule, reinforcing a relationship rooted in purpose and performance.
The ongoing alliance recognizes the shared values between Swiss horology and American football: technical rigor, confident style and nostalgia paired with future-facing identity.
The Collector’s View
This capsule collection answers a familiar call among watch collectors and sports enthusiasts seeking pieces that celebrate heritage through thoughtful detail. Each model honors a franchise through color-driven storytelling while preserving the hallmarks of a modern Breitling sports chronograph.
For fans who like their allegiance captured in steel or red gold, the Super Chronomat B01 44 NFL Team Editions offer a compelling intersection of athletic passion and Swiss precision.
Swiss watchmaking may speak quietly, but this capsule lets its devotion roar.
