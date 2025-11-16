Bremont Introduces a Madison Avenue Exclusive: The Terra Nova 40.5 Power Reserve Limited Edition
Bremont has unveiled a timepiece destined to speak directly to New York’s most discerning watch collectors. The new Terra Nova 40.5 Power Reserve Limited Edition, available exclusively at the brand’s U.S. flagship boutique on Madison Avenue, crystallizes the British watchmaker’s legacy of functional elegance and technical mastery. This release arrives at a pivotal moment for Bremont in the United States, marking a year defined by record growth, new wholesale partnerships, and expanded presence across the Caribbean cruise retail market.
A Timepiece Born From Heritage and Engineered for Today
The Terra Nova line draws inspiration from the early 20th-century military pocket watches carried on expeditions and battlefields. Those utilitarian instruments, built for reliability and legibility, inform the design language behind this modern interpretation. Bremont sharpens that DNA into a watch that feels distinctly contemporary yet steeped in historical character.
Limited to only 50 pieces, the New York edition stands apart through its geometric cushion case crafted in 904L stainless steel, known for its elevated corrosion resistance and lustrous finish. The interplay of brushed and polished facets enhances the sculptural profile, giving the watch a presence that feels substantial without sacrificing refinement.
Paired with a green nubuck strap accented by cream box stitching, the design leans into a palette that nods to field watch tradition while presenting a quietly luxurious aesthetic fit for Madison Avenue.
A Dial Designed for Clarity and Character
The dark green gradient dial adds depth and subtle drama to the Limited Edition’s presentation. Oversized numerals, cut in full-block Super-LumiNova®, ensure exceptional legibility in low light, echoing the uncompromising clarity of vintage military instruments. Luminous indices along the broken railroad minute track and vintage-style hands add further texture to the dial’s character.
A power reserve indicator positioned at 6 o’clock underscores Bremont’s dedication to performance as well as design, giving the wearer an immediate read on the movement’s status. Completing the utility-driven profile is a bidirectional rotating bezel, adding practical everyday functionality.
Flip the watch over, and the narrative continues: the closed case back carries an engraved world map alongside the “Terra Nova” inscription, offering a quiet reminder of the line’s spirit of exploration. The oversized crown, stamped with Bremont’s “Wayfinder” logo, blends ergonomics with elegance, referencing the robust crowns of historic field watches that were designed for ease of use, even with gloved hands.
A New York Exclusive Anchored in Bremont’s Mission
“This New York exclusive edition of the Terra Nova 40.5 Turning Bezel” captures a distinct chapter in Bremont’s New World presence. The Terra Nova line embodies the heart of Bremont — purpose-built, beautifully engineered, and inspired by adventure.”
Davide Cerrato, Bremont CEO
His words underscore the brand’s commitment to creating pieces that resonate with collectors who value craftsmanship grounded in meaning.
With only 50 pieces available, the Terra Nova 40.5 Power Reserve Limited Edition is poised to become a sought-after acquisition for watch connoisseurs and enthusiasts who appreciate its fusion of heritage and contemporary craftsmanship.
Where to Find It
The exclusive edition is priced at $4,250 USD and is available only at the Bremont Madison Avenue Boutique, located at: 501 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022.
