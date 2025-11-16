Bremont Introduces a Madison Avenue Exclusive: The Terra Nova 40.5 Power Reserve Limited Edition

Bremont has unveiled a timepiece destined to speak directly to New York’s most discerning watch collectors. The new Terra Nova 40.5 Power Reserve Limited Edition, available exclusively at the brand’s U.S. flagship boutique on Madison Avenue, crystallizes the British watchmaker’s legacy of functional elegance and technical mastery. This release arrives at a pivotal moment for Bremont in the United States, marking a year defined by record growth, new wholesale partnerships, and expanded presence across the Caribbean cruise retail market.