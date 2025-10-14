Bremont’s Terra Nova Jumping Hour in Steel Redefines the Modern British Field Watch
Source: Bremont
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Bremont continues its legacy of precision-driven innovation with the unveiling of the Terra Nova Jumping Hour in 904L steel, a striking new addition to the acclaimed Terra Nova collection. The launch marks a modern British interpretation of the montre à guichet—a design known for its minimalist apertures and mechanical sophistication—imbuing the field watch with both rugged charm and refined craftsmanship.
A Contemporary Interpretation of a Classic Complication
Originally introduced in 2024, the Terra Nova line draws inspiration from early 20th-century military pocket watches, reimagined for today’s adventurers. Its signature geometric cushion-shaped case, low profile, and shortened lugs exemplify Bremont’s meticulous attention to balance and proportion.
This latest model continues that design evolution with a 38mm two-piece case crafted in polished and brushed 904L steel, a material prized for its durability and luster. Its closed-case design features three minimalist windows displaying the hour, minute, and seconds—a distinctive hallmark of the montre à guichet tradition. The central sweeping seconds hand, rendered in black and designed to resemble a compass, pays homage to the brand’s enduring spirit of exploration.
Engineering Precision with the BC634 Calibre
At the heart of the Terra Nova Jumping Hour lies the BC634 calibre, developed exclusively with Swiss movement manufacturer Sellita. This 29-jewel automatic movement, operating at 28,800 beats per hour, delivers a 56-hour power reserve and achieves an instantaneous hour jump in under one-tenth of a second—an impressive feat of horological precision. The Glucydur balance wheel, Anachron balance spring, and Nivaflex mainspring work harmoniously to ensure stability and performance under demanding conditions.
Design Versatility and Heritage Craftsmanship
Available with a brushed 904L steel bracelet or a brown nubuck leather strap featuring cream box stitching, the Terra Nova Jumping Hour seamlessly bridges functional design and everyday wearability. Water-resistant up to 30 meters, it is engineered for resilience while maintaining a sophisticated presence that transitions effortlessly from field to city.
This iteration follows the limited-edition cupro-aluminium bronze version, which quickly sold out after its debut. As Bremont CEO Davide Cerrato noted:
“When we first launched the Terra Nova Jumping Hour in bronze, the response was phenomenal—it sold out very quickly. It confirmed for us that our clients are not only hungry for more intriguing complications, but also for bold design statements. We know this watch has the potential to become a future icon, standing alongside the Altitude MB. In this regard, we're proud to introduce its second iteration crafted in 904L steel and not limited. It's as robust as any Bremont, and makes a bold style statement.”
Davide Cerrato, Bremont CEO
Craft Meets Character
To embody the Terra Nova spirit, Bremont aligns the watch’s narrative with two modern British artisans—each representing facets of creativity, precision, and innovation. Kouadio Amany, a Savile Row tailor and designer, captures the collection’s stylistic confidence, merging traditional craftsmanship with a modern edge. Tomos Parry, Michelin-starred chef and master of open-fire cooking, mirrors the watch’s technical mastery through his pursuit of precision and detail in every creation. Together, they personify the duality of the Terra Nova Jumping Hour: artistry and exactitude.
A Legacy of British Watchmaking
Founded in 2002, Bremont remains one of the few watchmakers producing at scale within the United Kingdom. The brand’s commitment to “Take It Further” is more than a motto—it is a philosophy reflected in each timepiece’s design, engineering, and testing. Crafted to perform across air, land, and sea, Bremont watches are trusted by explorers, adventurers, and military professionals alike.
Since the opening of The Wing, the brand’s 35,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Chiltern Valley, Bremont has cemented its position at the forefront of British horology. Each watch is a testament to the brand’s pursuit of mechanical integrity and enduring style.
A Modern Classic in the Making
With the Terra Nova Jumping Hour in steel, Bremont reinforces its mastery of blending heritage inspiration with contemporary precision. As the brand continues to expand its collection, this latest release not only exemplifies engineering excellence but also underscores Bremont’s role in defining the next chapter of British watchmaking.
