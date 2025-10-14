Bremont’s Terra Nova Jumping Hour in Steel Redefines the Modern British Field Watch

“When we first launched the Terra Nova Jumping Hour in bronze, the response was phenomenal—it sold out very quickly. It confirmed for us that our clients are not only hungry for more intriguing complications, but also for bold design statements. We know this watch has the potential to become a future icon, standing alongside the Altitude MB. In this regard, we're proud to introduce its second iteration crafted in 904L steel and not limited. It's as robust as any Bremont, and makes a bold style statement.”

Davide Cerrato, Bremont CEO