Monica’s Runway Returns: A High-Style Afternoon of Fashion and Philanthropy Aboard Celebrity Ascent
Monica Taylor is preparing to welcome South Florida’s style leaders, philanthropists and changemakers aboard Celebrity Ascent for an afternoon where couture meets community purpose. On December 1, 2025, Monica’s Runway: Fashion for a Cause will return with a renewed mission, gathering guests for a 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM affair dedicated to elevating youth literacy through the Jason Taylor Reading Room.
Set on one of Celebrity Cruises’ newest luxury ships docked at Port Everglades, the event brings together Celebrity Cruises, Cruise Planners and Monica Taylor for a philanthropic experience that blends glamour with meaningful impact. It is a moment that confirms fashion’s ability to open doors far beyond the runway.
A Signature Philanthropic Experience Takes the Stage
Monica Taylor’s annual showcase has become a testament to how personal passion can spark community-wide change. A philanthropist, model and entrepreneur, Taylor has long bridged her influence in fashion with her devotion to empowering South Florida’s youth. Through Monica’s Runway, she creates space for connection, creativity and collective giving.
This year’s event continues that momentum. Guests will step aboard Celebrity Ascent for designer presentations, a curated luncheon, VIP activations and a silent auction, all benefiting the Jason Taylor Reading Room, one of the region’s most respected literacy programs.
“Monica’s Runway is more than a fashion show and luncheon, it’s a movement. Every look that walks this runway represents opportunity. Together, we’re opening doors for students who might not otherwise have access to the tools and support they need to succeed.”
Monica Taylor
Supporting Literacy Through Style
Now in its 19th year, the Jason Taylor Reading Room provides free academic support to disadvantaged middle school students, offering daily tutoring, mentorship and literacy instruction led by an Educational Director, certified teachers and trained aids. Students receive guidance in reading comprehension, vocabulary, language arts, creative writing and oral reading fluency, along with weekly math instruction and individualized computer-based learning.
Proceeds from Monica’s Runway help sustain these essential services, ensuring that students continue to benefit from the Reading Room’s structured, supportive environment. Funding supports everything that makes the program possible, including teachers, classroom supplies, books and ongoing curriculum development.
The Reading Room stands as a model for after-school academic programming, prioritizing not only skill-building but confidence, curiosity and long-term learning habits.
Aboard Celebrity Ascent: A Setting that Mirrors the Mission
Choosing Celebrity Ascent as its venue brings meaningful symbolism to the event. The ship represents innovation, craftsmanship and hospitality, echoing the Reading Room’s commitment to possibility and growth. With sweeping ocean views and thoughtfully designed spaces, Celebrity Ascent offers an elevated stage for fashion presentations and philanthropic storytelling.
Throughout the afternoon, guests will enjoy runway showcases, an intimate luncheon and opportunities to support the Jason Taylor Foundation through a silent auction featuring exclusive experiences and luxury items.
Monica Taylor: Fashion With Purpose
A Miami native, former Miami Dolphins Cheerleader and graduate of Florida International University, Monica Taylor balances entrepreneurship with hands-on community work. As Vice President of the Jason Taylor Foundation, she supports initiatives across South Florida, including Louder Than a Bomb Florida, the state’s largest youth poetry festival, and the Foundation’s many education-focused programs.
Her sleepwear brand, Monuit, reflects her design sensibilities, while Monica’s Runway captures her desire to merge creativity with impact. What began as a bold idea is now one of the region’s most anticipated philanthropic events.
A Legacy of Empowerment
Since its founding in 2004 by legendary Miami Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor, the Jason Taylor Foundation has uplifted tens of thousands of young people through programs that champion health, education and quality of life. The organization’s initiatives include the Jason Taylor Children’s Learning Center, Jason Taylor Scholars, the bluapple Poetry Network and the Jason Taylor Careers in Sports Network.
As Monica’s Runway returns this December, its purpose is clear: use fashion as a catalyst for community transformation. With every look, every bid and every guest who joins the movement, more students gain access to the literacy tools and academic support that can shape their future.
It is fashion with impact, philanthropy with heart and a reminder that style can shine brightest when it lifts someone else with it.
