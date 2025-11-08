Star Princess Sets Sail: Inside the Glamorous Naming Ceremony Led by Camila and Matthew McConaughey
I arrived at Port Everglades knowing Princess Cruises was unveiling something special. Still, nothing prepared me for the electricity that filled the Princess Arena as Star Princess officially joined the fleet. The scene glittered under celestial lighting, humming with anticipation. Travel and lifestyle host Dawn McCoy opened the evening, welcoming us with the kind of warm charisma that makes you feel like an insider from the moment you step aboard.
Soon, Princess Cruises President Gus Antorcha and Captain Gennaro Arma took the stage, followed by the evening’s headliners: Camila and Matthew McConaughey. The couple, co-founders of Pantalones Organic Tequila, stood as godparents to Princess Cruises’ newest and most innovative ship. The room quieted as they blessed the vessel and performed the centuries-old naming ritual. Instead of champagne, a towering bottle of their own Pantalones Organic Tequila was shattered in Star Princess’ honor. It was audacious, cheeky, and utterly memorable.
“It’s an honor to follow in the footsteps of past godparents and welcome Star Princess into the Princess fleet. We are excited to share this moment with the guests who step aboard – coming together with family and friends, making new memories, and sharing a Pantalones cocktail, or two.”
Camila and Matthew McConaughey
Standing aboard a ship whose godparent lineage includes icons such as Princess Diana, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Audrey Hepburn, and Sophia Loren felt like stepping into a legacy. That awareness lingered throughout the night.
A Front-Row Evening of Culinary Theater
The celebration unfolded like a progressive fantasy. After the naming, guests were whisked into a culinary showcase bursting with personality. Tables glittered with caviar service, fine charcuterie, meticulously plated bites, and cocktail rounds featuring the McConaugheys’ signature spirit. Everywhere I turned, there was another surprise: violinists weaving between guests, synchronized swimmers emerging dramatically, sculptural ice installations glowing beneath soft lights. It felt like a preview of the ship’s promise: elevated entertainment at sea, designed to delight.
Nine-time Grammy Award winner Sheryl Crow soon took the stage, delivering the night’s most rousing moment. She delivered hit after hit with effortless command; the crowd, already buzzing, rose to meet her energy. Not long after, our attention was drawn skyward. A drone show lit the night, creating choreographed constellations that nodded toward Star Princess’ upcoming journeys into The Great Land of Alaska. The finale spelled out the Princess Cruises logo, pulling cheers across the deck.
With spirits high, a deck party carried the evening into playful territory, showcasing the more spontaneous side of the cruise experience. Music poured through the open air; guests lingered, danced, and sipped late into the night.
A New Era for Princess Cruises
The 177,800-ton Star Princess holds more than 4,300 guests and reflects Princess Cruises’ continued commitment to elevated travel. “Today’s naming ceremony is a milestone filled with pride and joy for everyone at Princess Cruises,” said Gus Antorcha. “Star Princess is a stunning reflection of our legacy and our future… bringing together incredible design, exceptional experiences, and the spirit of discovery our guests love.”
The ship is dedicated to thoughtful design: over 1,500 balcony staterooms offer sweeping ocean views, complemented by the exclusive Sanctuary Collection with elevated accommodations, private dining, an adults-only pool deck, and honed amenities that turn cabins into personal suites at sea.
At the heart of the ship, the elevated Piazza, encased in glass, becomes an airy gathering place to dine, mingle, or settle in for rotating pop-up performances.
Dining, Spirits, and Nearly Endless Choice
The culinary program is as exuberant as the ceremony suggested. Guests can explore 30 restaurant and bar venues, mixing celebrity collaborations, global flavors, and intimate dining spaces. An expanded O’Malley’s Irish Pub and Love by Britto Specialty Dining add new seating and style.
Star Princess also continues the Love Line Premium Liquor Collection, which features curated spirits and non-alcoholic creations from recognizable talents including Pantalones Organic Tequila, Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber, Kylie Minogue’s No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé, MEILI Vodka by Jason Momoa, and Love Prosecco by artist Romero Britto.
Entertainment That Sets a New Standard
The theater experience is designed to surprise. The Princess Arena launches with two new shows: Meridian, a sweeping theatrical production that blends original vocals and reimagined chart-toppers in a romantic world of veiled identities and fateful encounters; and Illuminate, a kaleidoscope of circus-inspired artistry that peels back layers of spectacle to reveal imaginative technicolor wonder.
Spellbound by Magic Castle returns aboard Star Princess with a new theme celebrating legendary illusionist Richard Valentine Pitchford. The exclusive speakeasy experience blends illusions with storytelling, bringing its golden-age inspiration to life.
Beyond the stage, celebration takes to the decks. Guests can look forward to themed parties, candlelit music experiences inside The Dome, and a reimagined champagne waterfall.
A Global Journey Ahead
After a transatlantic sailing, Star Princess begins her Caribbean season on November 7, 2025. She will cruise the region through spring of 2026 before traveling through the Panama Canal to Seattle. There, she will debut 7-day Alaska Inside Passage itineraries for summer 2026, becoming the newest vessel to explore the frontier.
A Night Worth Savoring
Walking off Star Princess that evening, I kept returning to a single thought: this ship is built to move people, not just along the water, but emotionally. The McConaugheys set the tone: spirited and stylish. The culinary artistry, entertainment layers, Sheryl Crow’s soaring performance, and the final drone show created a shared sense of wonder.
The night invited us to imagine what it might feel like to sail The Great Land under summer skies or sip a Pantalones cocktail while stargazing at sea.
