Soon, Princess Cruises President Gus Antorcha and Captain Gennaro Arma took the stage, followed by the evening’s headliners: Camila and Matthew McConaughey. The couple, co-founders of Pantalones Organic Tequila, stood as godparents to Princess Cruises’ newest and most innovative ship. The room quieted as they blessed the vessel and performed the centuries-old naming ritual. Instead of champagne, a towering bottle of their own Pantalones Organic Tequila was shattered in Star Princess’ honor. It was audacious, cheeky, and utterly memorable.