Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Honored with Legacy & Leadership Award at Latin Fashion Awards 2025
At the intersection of heritage and forward-thinking style, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin took center stage at the Latin Fashion Awards 2025, receiving the prestigious Legacy & Leadership Award during Latin Fashion Week Washington DC. The ceremony unfolded at the storied Warner Theatre, setting an appropriately grand backdrop for a celebration rooted in culture, creativity, and purpose.
The honor recognized Vanderbilt Costin’s enduring influence as an entrepreneur and seventh-generation Vanderbilt, as well as her ability to translate legacy into something distinctly current. Her work continues to reflect a rare balance of tradition and modernity, a throughline evident across her ventures in fashion, music, and philanthropy.
A Legacy Reimagined for Today
Central to the evening’s tribute was Vanderbilt Costin’s impact on contemporary fashion through her Homage Jewelry collection for HSN. Inspired by her family’s Gilded Age history, the collection pays tribute to five generations of women while reinterpreting pearls and diamonds for modern life. The result is jewelry that feels polished yet wearable, designed to move seamlessly through real-world moments rather than remain locked in the past.
That philosophy aligned naturally with the spirit of the Latin Fashion Awards, which spotlight trailblazers from Latin America, the Iberian diaspora, and global communities who are reshaping fashion through culture and innovation. Guided by the event’s theme, “Empower, Sustain, Innovate,” the evening emphasized intention as much as aesthetics.
A Moment of Recognition
Upon accepting the award, Vanderbilt Costin shared her gratitude with the audience, saying:
“Receiving the Special Recognition and Artist Award from the Latin Fashion Awards is an honor I’ll carry with deep gratitude—this moment celebrates culture, creativity, and community.”
Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Entrepreneur and Seventh-Generation Vanderbilt
Her words echoed the broader mission of the night, which centered on elevating voices and stories that contribute meaningfully to the global fashion conversation.
An International Gathering of Creative Voices
The celebration brought together an accomplished roster of honorees and guests, including Nicolas Felizola, Luisa Restrepo “Lulu99,” Giannina Azar, Erika Ender, Martin Polanco, Yas Gonzalez, Agustina Cableiro, Patricia De Leon, Lazaro Sanchez, Marco Maranghello, Elias Claveira, Lela Espinal, and DarwinG. Their presence underscored the event’s role as a cultural crossroads where fashion, music, and art intersect.
Beyond the Runway
Vanderbilt Costin’s recognition at the Latin Fashion Awards adds to a multifaceted career that spans industries. As a serial entrepreneur, she has built a global music career with Billboard Top 20 singles and extensive international touring, while also founding creative platforms such as SohoMuse, a professional network designed to support creatives across disciplines.
