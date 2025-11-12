Latin American Fashion Summit 2025 Takes Over Miami Design District
The Latin American Fashion Summit (LAFS) returned to the Miami Design District November 2–4, gathering industry leaders, founders, buyers and creatives for what organizers deemed its most dynamic edition yet. Now in its seventh year, the female-founded platform continues to elevate Latin American design by pairing global visibility with hands-on industry access.
Hosted at the Moore Building, LAFS offered a three-day immersion into the business of fashion through the lenses of cross-border retail, AI, beauty, wellness and brand storytelling. Heavy-hitting speakers represented Moda Operandi, Shopbop, Revolve, Nordstrom, The Webster and Kering, alongside a wide roster of established and emerging creatives from across the region.
A Global Stage for Latin American Creative Power
Founded by Estefanía Lacayo and Samantha Tams in 2018, LAFS has grown into a highly influential ecosystem that nurtures designers beyond exposure.
“LAFS Miami 2025 exceeded all of our expectations. The energy, creativity, and sense of community that filled every space was truly inspiring. It’s a privilege to witness how Latin American talent continues to shape the global conversation in fashion, business, and culture.”
Samantha Tams, LAFS Co-Founder
Co-founder Estefanía Lacayo underscored the summit’s mission, adding:
“LAFS has always been about building bridges, creating opportunities, and expanding our collective impact — and this year was a beautiful reminder of that.”
Estefanía Lacayo, LAFS Co-Founder
Programming included panels, workshops, interviews and roundtables that created space for collaboration and professional development. Highlights included sessions on brand building, the future of creative districts, AI-driven fashion innovation and retail strategy. The Moore Building served as a connective hub, with daily networking and coffee-side exchanges reinforcing the community pulse.
Key Conversations Shaping the Industry
The summit’s workshop roster reflected an industry in flux. Tiffany Lopinsky of ShopMy led “Monetize Your Influence”; April Henning of Moda Operandi joined designer Jonathan Simkhai to explore “Building the Dream Brand”; and Eva Hughes helmed a talk on rethinking leadership.
Disney brought a playful edge to the program, hosting an exhibition that examined how the brand extends fashion storytelling across Latin America. Meanwhile, Craig Robins of Dacra offered a keynote-style deep dive into the future of creative districts and brand ecosystems.
Beauty and wellness took on greater space this year, nodding to the intersection of personal care and professional creativity. Natura Bissé, a leading sponsor, hosted exclusive masterclasses and spa treatments designed to support longevity in the creative industries.
Pitch to LAFS: A Launchpad
The platform’s signature “Pitch to LAFS” competition returned with emerging brands presenting to C-suite executives and industry leaders at Mr. C Coconut Grove. Winners received a $10,000 seeding grant, a coveted slot at the next edition of Coterie, mentorship opportunities and a Moda Operandi trunk show.
This year’s honorees included:
Accessories Designer of the Year: La Torres (Argentina)
Social Impact Project of the Year: Supernaturae (Mexico)
The Cascade Challenge, held for the first time in partnership with BAOBAB founder Isabella Espinoza, recognized Alquimia of Colombia. The Visionary Award of the Year went to Patricia Bonaldi, Founder and Creative Director of PatBo, chosen by Zacapa Rum.
A Retail Moment in Paradise Plaza
Beyond programming, the LAFS Pop-Up, open to the public, showcased more than 35 Latin American brands across categories including jewelry, swimwear, ready-to-wear and lifestyle. Designers engaged directly with attendees while major buyers and press explored emerging collections. The lineup featured Hijas de Puka, Zhadere, Port de Bras, Zut, Pitusa, Zingara, Vicson, Isidora Malva and many more.
Daily happy hours kept the pace convivial, with LALO Tequila, Maison Perrier and Bacan Guaro creating the right mood to wrap dense days of programming.
Nights on the Rooftop
As the sun set, the Moore Building rooftop turned into an after-hours playground. Natura Bissé hosted a lively cocktail gathering that combined skincare education and immersive activations. SER, meanwhile, hosted a lunch for retailers and tastemakers celebrating the brand’s perspective and network.
A Summit That Builds Careers
Pitch to LAFS has positioned itself as a catalyst for emerging designers, with past participants earning international distribution and high-profile collaborations. This edition reaffirmed its role as a career accelerator, introducing new voices and scaling promising businesses with meaningful guidance and exposure.
The 2025 summit closed with a ceremony at Temple House Miami Beach. Honorees were celebrated, connections were toasted and the regional fashion community left energized, armed with new tools and fresh perspective.
LAFS continues to carve a distinct lane in the global industry: a platform where heritage is honored, innovation is nurtured and the next generation of Latin American creatives earns its seat at the table.
