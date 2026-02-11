Escale Worldtime on wrist beside Louis Vuitton Monogram luggage
Louis Vuitton Escale Worldtime Tourbillon styled with iconic Monogram travel trunkPhoto Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Fashion and Style

Louis Vuitton Escale Expands Into High Complication at LVMH Watch Week 2026

A Deeper Look at How the House Elevates Travel-Inspired Watchmaking Through Artisanal Craft, New In-House Calibres, and Haute Horlogerie Savoir-Faire
4 min read

At LVMH Watch Week 2026, Louis Vuitton introduced a new chapter for its Escale collection, one that moves decisively into the realm of high complication watchmaking while staying rooted in the House’s enduring relationship with travel. Relaunched in 2024 with a refined, time-only design language, Escale now broadens its scope through four new calibres and five additions to the permanent collection, each developed and finished in Geneva by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton.

The expansion signals a shift in ambition. Escale is no longer solely an elegant travel companion. It has become a technical platform where movement, purpose, and design are treated as a single, cohesive idea.

Escale watch on wrist with Louis Vuitton trunk in warm light
Escale Worldtime watch with colorful city ring and blue strap on desk
Escale watch resting on Louis Vuitton Monogram trunk hardware

A Travel Icon Reconsidered Through Craft

The Escale collection has long drawn visual cues from Louis Vuitton’s historic trunks, and those references remain integral. Architectural lugs echo the metal brackets of vintage luggage, while each watch is presented in a dedicated trunk that reinforces the connection to the Art of Travel. What has changed is the level of mechanical expression beneath the surface.

With the introduction of four in-house movements, Escale steps confidently into haute horlogerie, prioritizing complications that feel intuitive to use while demonstrating a high degree of finishing and artisanal detail. This evolution places Escale at the intersection of technical clarity and decorative mastery, a balance increasingly central to Louis Vuitton’s watchmaking identity.

Rose gold Escale watch on wrist beside Louis Vuitton travel trunk
Louis Vuitton Escale worn in rose gold with globe-inspired dialPhoto Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Escale Worldtime Returns With New Depth

Originally introduced in 2014, the Escale Worldtime reappears in 2026 in two platinum executions that bring heightened craftsmanship to one of the collection’s defining complications. Both models display 24 time zones simultaneously, framed by a worldtime ring composed of individually hand-painted flags representing global cities.

Each dial is completed by a single artisan using miniature painting techniques that require 35 distinct colors applied one by one, with drying periods between each layer. The process takes an entire week per dial. In the Escale Worldtime Tourbillon, the flags are rendered in grand feu enamel, requiring more than 40 firings and over 80 hours of work to achieve their depth and luminosity.

The return of the Worldtime also introduces the new LFT VO 12.01 calibre, developed in-house. A jumping hour display enhances legibility, while crown adjustment allows seamless time zone changes. The Tourbillon variant adds a central flying tourbillon, its star-shaped Monogram flower cage completing one rotation every sixty seconds.

Escale Worldtime dial with colorful city ring and textured blue center
Louis Vuitton Escale Worldtime with hand-painted city ring and 24 time zonesPhoto Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Escale Worldtime on wrist beside Louis Vuitton Monogram luggage
Louis Vuitton Celebrates 130 Years of Monogram with a Dedicated Pop-Up Space in Soho New York

The Escale Twin Zone and a New Language of Precision

The Escale Twin Zone addresses a long-standing limitation in travel watchmaking: the ability to track time accurately in regions with 30- and 45-minute offsets. Unlike traditional GMT or worldtime watches, the Twin Zone allows two time zones to be displayed with to-the-minute precision.

Its architecture places two sets of hands on a single axis, with an independently adjustable minute hand. Local time is shown through full-bodied hands, while home time appears via skeletonized hands that can be hidden when not in use. A discreet day and night indicator completes the display.

Powering the Twin Zone is the LFT VO 15.01 calibre, developed at La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton. The movement integrates complex hand coordination while preserving a calm, legible dial. Offered in rose gold and a high jewellery platinum edition, the latter introduces aventurine stone, baguette-cut diamonds, and gemsetting that extends across the dial, case, bezel, and buckle, uniting haute horlogerie with haute joaillerie.

Diamond-set Escale Twin Zone with deep blue aventurine dial
Louis Vuitton Escale Twin Zone in platinum with aventurine dial and diamondsPhoto Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The Escale Minute Repeater and the Sound of Heritage

The Escale Minute Repeater introduces an entirely different emotional register to the collection. Powered by the manually wound LFT SO 13.01 calibre, the watch combines a minute repeater with jumping hours and a retrograde minute display, a rare pairing in contemporary watchmaking.

The dial is hand guillochéd on a traditional rose engine, requiring up to 60 hours of work. Subtle trunk-inspired details appear in the minute track and nail-like markers, reinforcing the Escale identity. The repeater slide is integrated directly into the lug design, allowing activation to remain discreet and personal to the wearer.

Inside, black-polished hammers and hand-shaped gongs are tuned by ear to achieve clarity and resonance. Assembly and finishing of the movement take more than four weeks, with techniques such as hand-bevelled anglage, Côtes de Genève, and fine snailing applied throughout. The result is a timepiece where sound, motion, and visual harmony are treated with equal care.

Close-up of Escale in-house calibre with hand-finishing and visible gear train
Artisan assembling the Louis Vuitton Escale Minute Repeater movement at La Fabrique du TempsPhoto Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

A Collection Defined by Coherence

Across Worldtime, Twin Zone, and Minute Repeater, the expanded Escale collection shares a common philosophy. Each watch expresses travel through a different lens, yet all maintain coherence between movement, design, and intention. Decorative arts serve function. Complications remain legible. Craft is present without excess.

At LVMH Watch Week 2026, Louis Vuitton’s Escale collection made clear that its future lies not only in telling time across the world, but in doing so through a refined language of craftsmanship that feels thoughtful, purposeful, and distinctly its own.
Escale Worldtime on wrist beside Louis Vuitton Monogram luggage
Louis Vuitton Introduces Men’s Spring-Summer 2026 with an Intimate Beverly Hills Celebration

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Events
Fashion
Global
Fashion week

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com