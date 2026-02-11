Louis Vuitton Escale Expands Into High Complication at LVMH Watch Week 2026

At LVMH Watch Week 2026, Louis Vuitton introduced a new chapter for its Escale collection, one that moves decisively into the realm of high complication watchmaking while staying rooted in the House’s enduring relationship with travel. Relaunched in 2024 with a refined, time-only design language, Escale now broadens its scope through four new calibres and five additions to the permanent collection, each developed and finished in Geneva by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton.