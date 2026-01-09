Louis Vuitton Celebrates 130 Years of Monogram with a Dedicated Pop-Up Space in Soho New York
January 8th, 2026 (New York, NY) – Louis Vuitton invites guests to discover a dedicated Soho destination space honoring 130 years of the House’s legendary Monogram, a timeless and enduring iconic symbol of heritage, savoir-faire and ongoing innovation. First created in 1896 by Georges Vuitton as tribute to his father, the Monogram has become one of the most recognizable icons until today – an emblem of savoir-faire, travel heritage, and enduring elegance that continues to transcend generations. The pop-up consists of various immersive rooms dedicated to the House’s most iconic styles including the Speedy, Keepall, Noé, Alma, and Neverfull. As in the atmosphere of a hotel, each room celebrates the history and heritage of the bag as an accessory as well as a cultural artifact – masterpieces of savoir-faire that have accompanied generations of travelers, creatives and collectors. Alongside these icons, the experience unveils new and exclusive Monogram editions, reaffirming the House’s ability to reimagine the Monogram in creative ways. From the Keepall Lobby and Noé Champagne Bar to the Alma Terrace and more, every corner of the pop-up is designed to bring the Monogram and Art of Travel to life in unexpected ways. A dedicated Care Services area further reinforces the House’s savoir-faire ethos, enabling guests to bring their beloved Louis Vuitton pieces to get restored by a special artisan to ensure these treasured icons endure for generations to come. Through the Care Room service menu, clients receive tailored guidance and savoir-faire to restore their beloved Louis Vuitton bags. This experience is further enhanced by exclusive personalization services, including hot-stamping and distinctive patches available solely at the pop-up stores, allowing each piece to become truly one of a kind. A true celebration of the iconic Monogram, the pop-up offers an immersive exploration of heritage and savoir-faire, highlighting the Monogram as a Culture icon, and will remain open through April.
Louis Vuitton Hotel
Keepall Lobby
Guests enter the Louis Vuitton Hotel through the Keepall Lobby, an expression of the Keepall style first introduced in 1930. The Keepall’s ingenious foldable design signaled a new chapter in the Art of Travel, ensuring every adventure, from check-in to souvenir-filled return, is effortlessly elegant. Created in durable Monogram canvas with reinforced leather handles, the Keepall was designed to withstand years of adventure while retaining its innate sense of chic. Over the decades, the Keepall has continued to evolve through exceptional editions and collaborations, and it remains the purest embodiment of Louis Vuitton’s enduring ideal of the Art of Travel.
Neverfull Gym
The Neverfull Gym is dedicated to the classic carry-all through a playful lens. Introduced in 2007, the Neverfull quickly became an emblem of contemporary elegance, its very name a promise of abundance, versatility, and ease. First created in Monogram canvas, the Neverfull distilled over a century of savoir-faire into a bag of extraordinary lightness and strength. Weighing just 800 grams yet capable of carrying up to 100 kilograms, it is the perfect synthesis of resilience and refinement. In a nod to the bag’s origins, the Neverfull Gym features a whimsical, mirrored weight rack area.
Speedy Room 1930
Check-in to Speedy Room 1930 for the complete Speedy experience, featuring a cozy, light-filled hotel room adorned with iconic Speedy bags. Designed in the early 1930s, the Speedy was conceived as an expression of modernity, reflecting the times growing fascination with speed, movement, and the freedom of travel. Created alongside the Keepall, it shared the same spirit of innovation that defined a generation always on the move. Both classic and continually reimagined, the Speedy embodies Louis Vuitton savoir-faire – exquisitely crafted, light in hand, and forever in motion.
Speedy P9 Safe Room
Alongside the Speedy Room 1930, guests can venture into the Speedy P9 Safe Room, drenched in metallic gold. The Speedy P9, a visionary reinterpretation of the classic Speedy by Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams, masterfully blends 1930s heritage with cutting-edge style. In the Speedy P9 Safe Room, guests experience the unparalleled artistry of the Speedy P9, in which 180 meticulous steps and Louis Vuitton’s extraordinary savoir-faire elevate this icon to new heights.
Noé Champagne Bar
The intimate Noé Champagne Bar pays tribute to the origins of the bag’s design. Created in 1932 at the request of a Champagne producer, the Noé began as a simple yet brilliant idea: a bag to carry five bottles – four upright and one inverted in the center. With its supple leather construction, rounded base, and drawstring closure, the Noé transformed practicality into poetry, embodying Louis Vuitton’s gift for turning everyday needs into timeless elegance. The distinctive bucket-shaped design, now reimagined for the modern era, continues its legacy of holding a whole world of objects, blending timeless heritage with contemporary style.
Alma Terrace
Around the corner from the main Louis Vuitton Hotel, embrace Parisian allure and step into the world of the Alma on the Alma Terrace. Introduced in 1992 and named after the Place de l’Alma in Paris, the Alma became a symbol of the city’s refined modernity. Its gracefully structured silhouette and bold, architectural lines drew inspiration from the Art Deco movement, echoing the geometric precision and decorative purity that defined 1930s design. Like Paris itself, the Alma endures as a study in proportion and poise: classic yet forever current, its quiet confidence as timeless as the Monogram that adorns it.
