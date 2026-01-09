Louis Vuitton Celebrates 130 Years of Monogram with a Dedicated Pop-Up Space in Soho New York

January 8th, 2026 (New York, NY) – Louis Vuitton invites guests to discover a dedicated Soho destination space honoring 130 years of the House’s legendary Monogram, a timeless and enduring iconic symbol of heritage, savoir-faire and ongoing innovation. First created in 1896 by Georges Vuitton as tribute to his father, the Monogram has become one of the most recognizable icons until today – an emblem of savoir-faire, travel heritage, and enduring elegance that continues to transcend generations. The pop-up consists of various immersive rooms dedicated to the House’s most iconic styles including the Speedy, Keepall, Noé, Alma, and Neverfull. As in the atmosphere of a hotel, each room celebrates the history and heritage of the bag as an accessory as well as a cultural artifact – masterpieces of savoir-faire that have accompanied generations of travelers, creatives and collectors. Alongside these icons, the experience unveils new and exclusive Monogram editions, reaffirming the House’s ability to reimagine the Monogram in creative ways. From the Keepall Lobby and Noé Champagne Bar to the Alma Terrace and more, every corner of the pop-up is designed to bring the Monogram and Art of Travel to life in unexpected ways. A dedicated Care Services area further reinforces the House’s savoir-faire ethos, enabling guests to bring their beloved Louis Vuitton pieces to get restored by a special artisan to ensure these treasured icons endure for generations to come. Through the Care Room service menu, clients receive tailored guidance and savoir-faire to restore their beloved Louis Vuitton bags. This experience is further enhanced by exclusive personalization services, including hot-stamping and distinctive patches available solely at the pop-up stores, allowing each piece to become truly one of a kind. A true celebration of the iconic Monogram, the pop-up offers an immersive exploration of heritage and savoir-faire, highlighting the Monogram as a Culture icon, and will remain open through April.