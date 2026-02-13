Cinq à Sept Marks a Decade With Its First Runway Show at New York Fashion Week Fall Winter 2026
On February 11, 2026, Cinq à Sept reached a defining milestone at New York Fashion Week with the presentation of its Fall Winter 2026 collection. Staged at Prince George Ballroom, the runway marked the brand’s first-ever show and served as a ten-year anniversary celebration rooted in reflection, femininity, and creative confidence.
The venue set the tone for an evening that felt personal and intentional. As models moved through the space, the Young People’s Chorus of New York City performed live renditions of 1970s classics, weaving together songs by Fleetwood Mac, the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, The Beatles, the Bee Gees, and more. The music anchored the show in a sense of shared memory, reinforcing the emotional undercurrent that defined the collection.
A Fall Winter 2026 Collection Shaped by Reflection
Fall Winter 2026 builds on the core identity that has shaped Cinq à Sept since its inception. The collection draws inspiration from the untamed energy of the 1970s, channeling folk rock poetry through a contemporary lens. Femininity, ease, and a quiet sense of rebellion guide the silhouettes, creating a balance between softness and edge, nostalgia and modernity.
Cascading ruffles, gilded embroidery, and pussy-bow blouses appear alongside sheer fabrics, exposed necklines, and raised hemlines. The interplay between these elements creates tension without excess, allowing familiar shapes to feel newly expressive. Silk trimmed in lace, gold brocade, lush florals, and plush faux furs reinforce the tactile richness that runs throughout the offering.
Texture, Color, and Craft in Conversation
The color palette grounds the collection in ochre, deep burgundy, olive green, and ivory, with strategic flashes of poppy red and saturated blue adding visual punctuation. A silk lace-trimmed empire-waist dress with an ankle-grazing hem leans into romanticism, while a floor-length skirt paired with a cinched-waist jacket introduces structure and contrast.
Vegan naplak leather appears repeatedly, sometimes styled in coordinated sets and other times layered into softer silhouettes, bringing a subtle tension to the overall look. Gold brocade is reimagined in multiple forms, including a fluid slip dress, an empire-waist gown with intricate bodice beadwork and tiered skirting, and a dramatic ballgown skirt styled with a leather bomber jacket.
Bohemian Ease Meets Modern Styling
Billowing floral and lace maxi dresses introduce a sense of movement and bohemian ease, offset by jeweled embellishments that enrich a bra top and high-waisted trousers. Faux fur jackets and stoles add a refined finish, reinforcing the collection’s focus on texture and contrast.
Styling choices bring an unexpected edge. Cinched-hem genie pants, leather micro shorts, and lace-trim boxers refresh classic silhouettes with a sense of play. A sheer lace duster with a sweeping floor-length train adds free-spirited drama, closing the collection on a note that feels expressive and confident.
Footwear ranges from pointed lace-up booties and chunky square-toe knee-highs to heeled loafers, with classic pumps and t-strap heels grounding the looks. Each choice supports the collection’s balance of approachability and polish.
La Célébration and a Decade in Review
Titled La Célébration, the Fall Winter 2026 collection honors both the past and present of Cinq à Sept. It reflects on a decade shaped by evolution, while nodding to the cultural eras that continue to influence the brand’s point of view. The show felt less like a retrospective and more like a statement of continuity, reinforcing what has always defined the label while allowing it to move forward with clarity.
The front row reflected the brand’s cultural reach, with attendees including Olivia Palermo, Sai de Silva, Tina Leung, Ezra William, Campbell Puckett, Venetia and Natasha Alia, Chloe King, Coco and Kaye Bassey, Serena Goh, Krystal Bick, and Courtney Halverson.
