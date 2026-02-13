Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2026 Menswear Looks Ahead by Designing for What Lasts

Inspired by the form of a droplet, a motif that echoes throughout the collection, the structure offered a setting that felt intimate and intentional. Inside, rooms were furnished with HOMEWORK pieces designed for the show by Pharrell Williams, their craggy forms paying homage to the human hand as a central force in design. The environment became a fully immersive experience, infused with a scent developed by Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, capturing the olfactory character of the surrounding garden.