Palm Beach Style Meets Purpose at an Intimate IT Bag Reveal
Palm Beach philanthropy has a way of blending elegance with intention, and that balance was on full display during the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County’s Totes, Treasures and Giving evening. Hosted at Chateau Le Mar, the private gathering offered supporters an Luncheonearly look at the 2026 IT Bag ahead of the organization’s signature fundraiser, the Old Bags , set for February at The Breakers Palm Beach.
Co-chaired by Marzia Precoda and Lora Drasner, who also sponsored the evening, the event brought together a thoughtfully curated group for two hours of fashion, conversation, and cause-driven giving. The preview built anticipation for one of Palm Beach’s most anticipated philanthropic moments while keeping the focus firmly on impact.
A First Look at the 2026 IT Bag
At the heart of the evening was the debut of the 2026 IT Bag by RobertJames, revealed exclusively to guests in attendance. Long considered one of the Old Bags Luncheon’s most coveted elements, the annual IT Bag has become a symbol of the event’s blend of style and substance.
The reveal offered donors and friends a tangible connection to the upcoming luncheon, creating momentum months ahead of the main event. The purse drive component of the evening further reinforced the mission, with contributions benefiting the Center for Family Services’ counseling and mental health programs.
Fashion Moments With a Philanthropic Lens
In addition to the IT Bag preview, guests explored a fine jewelry pop-up by Ruchi New York, adding a retail element that complemented the evening’s fashion-forward tone. The setting at Chateau Le Mar provided an intimate backdrop that encouraged conversation, connection, and a shared commitment to the cause.
Throughout the night, the co-chairs highlighted how the Old Bags Luncheon supports accessible, high-quality mental health services, recovery support, and family-strengthening programs across Palm Beach County. The message was clear. Fashion may draw the crowd, but purpose sustains the impact.
A Guest List Rooted in Community
The evening drew a well-heeled yet deeply engaged audience, including Irwin and Mary Ackerman, Kristen Baran, Alyssa Cerroni, Guy Clark, Harry and Valerie Cooper, Alicia Dahill, Fred Drasner, Anne Fisher, Beth Fishel, Robin Fleming, Jackie and Nancy Gansky, Kim Heirston, Todd L’Herrou, Michele Jacobs, Nikki Kahn, Ruchi Kotahwala, Helene Lorentzen, Taylor Materio, Lyndsey McMillan, Harrison Morgan, Anna Nadler, James Norton, Theodora Pace, Anka Palitz, Barbara Pendrill, Johnna Pomasan, Christine Rezvanian, Diana and Mike Retzer, Michelle Rosin, Mia Rowe, Anne Speiser, Dan and Karen Swanson, Robert Walden, and Veronica Webb.
Their presence underscored the event’s role as both a social highlight and a meaningful platform for community support.
Looking Ahead to the Old Bags Luncheon
The 27th Annual Old Bags Luncheon will take place on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at The Breakers Palm Beach. The signature fundraiser will be co-chaired once again by Lora Drasner and Marzia Precoda and will feature music icon Priscilla Presley as keynote speaker.
The luncheon continues the Center’s tradition of pairing high-profile moments with high-impact philanthropy, drawing attention to the organization’s mission while engaging a broad base of supporters.
Supporting the Center for Family Services
Since 1961, Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County has focused on strengthening families through innovative social service programs that respond to the evolving needs of individuals, children, and families. Accredited by CARF International and Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management, the organization remains a cornerstone of community support in Palm Beach County.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.