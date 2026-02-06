Palm Beach Style Meets Purpose at an Intimate IT Bag Reveal

Palm Beach philanthropy has a way of blending elegance with intention, and that balance was on full display during the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County’s Totes, Treasures and Giving evening. Hosted at Chateau Le Mar, the private gathering offered supporters an Luncheonearly look at the 2026 IT Bag ahead of the organization’s signature fundraiser, the Old Bags , set for February at The Breakers Palm Beach.