hiTechMODA Returns to NYFW With a Two-Day Global Showcase of Innovation and Design
hiTechMODA marked its return to New York Fashion Week with a two-day showcase that underscored its growing influence as a global platform for innovation, inclusivity, and forward-thinking design. The February presentations brought together designers from around the world, delivering a panoramic view of contemporary fashion that balanced craftsmanship, cultural storytelling, and modern luxury.
This season introduced a milestone moment for the brand. For the first time, hiTechMODA incorporated an interactive runway into its New York Fashion Week programming. One of only three such runways in the United States, the format had never before been used in a fashion show, offering attendees a more immersive way to engage with the collections as they moved through the space.
A Global Lens on the New York Runway
Building on its reputation for elevating both emerging and established designers, hiTechMODA’s February shows highlighted fashion voices that often sit outside the traditional fashion system. Across two days, designers presented ready-to-wear, couture, and concept-driven collections, creating a diverse and layered program that reflected where the industry is headed.
Sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity remained central themes throughout the presentations. Materials, silhouettes, and production choices spoke to a fashion landscape increasingly shaped by responsibility and experimentation, reinforcing hiTechMODA’s role as a catalyst for meaningful change within the global industry.
Designers and Creatives in Focus
The New York showcase featured a wide-ranging roster of designers and brands, including Pamela Privette, Jus10n by Justin Hayes, CAROZ by Eddie Carbajal, TYEAKIA, Georgia's Best & Brightest, Rachel Allan, Omar Mansoor, Carl Andrada, Alonso Maximo Design, Victoria Amerson, Marc Defang, Suave Suits by Wajahat Mirza, Karen Gold, Paaie, Nita Belles Closet, Agnivo, Shri JilMist Collection, The Bebia Cho Company, La Belle Kidz, Bel Blak Couture, Mitch Desunia, Dream Girl Entertainment, Yesi Rose, RasaNari, Raluca Vlasceanu, Steadfast Couture, Regal Rain Co, Bibiane, Lynette Couture, and Alyssa Casa.
The breadth of the lineup reflected hiTechMODA’s continued commitment to showcasing fashion as a global language, shaped by diverse perspectives and design traditions.
New York as Creative Home Base
Since its founding, hiTechMODA has become a recognized force within New York Fashion Week, producing professionally staged runway shows that attract press, buyers, industry leaders, and fashion insiders. The February 2026 edition followed a series of international showcases in Paris, Milan, Tokyo, and Cannes, reaffirming New York City as the brand’s creative home base.
The consistency of hiTechMODA’s presence at NYFW has positioned it as a bridge between global fashion capitals and the evolving American runway, offering designers a platform that values both visibility and substance.
A Vision Rooted in Access and Possibility
“hiTechMODA was created to open doors and expand the definition of who belongs on the runway. Each season in New York, we bring together designers whose work reflects innovation, culture, and the future of fashion. Fashion is an art form without borders and a language without politics; we gather here to celebrate our shared passion as one in during the historic New York Fashion Week.”
Pamela Privette, Founder and Executive Producer of hiTechMODA
