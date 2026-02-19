Malan Breton’s FW2026 Collection Channels Film Noir Glamour at NYFW
Malan Breton presented his Autumn Winter 2026 collection, Song of the Winter Siren, during New York Fashion Week at the Leman Ballroom in Manhattan’s Financial District. Framed by the venue’s Art Deco grandeur, the coed runway show set a cinematic tone that felt deliberate, immersive, and steeped in narrative.
The collection draws heavily on the visual language of late 1920s and 1930s glamour, filtered through the shadowed lens of classic film noir. Refinement sits alongside an undercurrent of tension, a balance that has become a defining feature of Breton’s work. Trained on Savile Row and known for a career that spans fashion, film, and music, Breton approached the season with sculpted silhouettes that emphasized intention, posture, and character in every look.
A Cinematic Palette and Sculpted Silhouettes
A nocturnal color story anchored the collection, moving through inkwell black, bone white, champagne gold, garnet, and smoke silver. The palette reinforced the show’s cinematic mood, echoing the chiaroscuro lighting of noir cinema and lending depth to sharply tailored forms.
Beauty direction by Odilis and hair by Vivienne Mackinder leaned into polished, era-inspired glamour, complementing the collection’s references without drifting into costume. The result was a runway that felt rooted in history while remaining firmly contemporary.
Precision as Storytelling
Select looks were punctuated by King Seiko VANAC watches, reinforcing themes of love, inevitability, and precision. The timepieces functioned as quiet accents, underscoring Breton’s focus on craftsmanship and the idea that detail carries narrative weight.
Throughout the collection, tailoring played a central role. Lines were clean and purposeful, with silhouettes designed to feel composed and intentional. Each garment suggested a character stepping into a scene, carrying with it a sense of consequence and control.
Music and Moment
Following the runway presentation, the evening transitioned into a live musical performance by Sorana, whose presence extended the show’s emotional arc beyond fashion. With more than 5 billion streams worldwide, over 5 million physical records sold, and a social following exceeding one million, Sorana’s performance added a contemporary resonance to the night.
A Room of Cultural Icons
The audience reflected Breton’s wide-reaching influence across fashion, music, and culture. Notable attendees included Alex Garfin, Jessica Pimentel, Crystal Waters, Baayork Lee, Dave Davies of The Kinks, Peppermint, Marouane Zotti, Sorana, Stephanie Simon, Michael Musto, and Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin, alongside Breton himself.
A Multidisciplinary Legacy
Breton’s work exists across mediums. Recognized by British Vogue as “The Most Influential Designer You’ve Never Heard Of” and described by Yahoo News as “The Internet’s Favorite Designer,” his career encompasses more than 100 international awards. His fashion collections have appeared on runways worldwide and have been worn by figures such as Dame Emma Thompson, Priyanka Chopra, Janelle Monáe, Minnie Driver, Kylie Minogue, Raye, and Brenda Song.
Beyond the runway, Breton’s creative output includes film, television, and music. He has appeared on The Malan Show on Bravo, Project Runway, and in Zoolander, while also directing award-winning fashion films such as Je Suis Mona and Immortal, a BAFTA-qualifying short. In 2025, he directed and choreographed the independent feature film 莉莉, blending martial arts, music, and fashion into a single narrative form.
With Song of the Winter Siren, Malan Breton once again demonstrated his ability to merge fashion with storytelling. The FW2026 collection did not simply reference the past. It reframed it, offering a runway that felt cinematic, controlled, and unmistakably authored.
