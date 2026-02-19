Malan Breton’s FW2026 Collection Channels Film Noir Glamour at NYFW

The collection draws heavily on the visual language of late 1920s and 1930s glamour, filtered through the shadowed lens of classic film noir. Refinement sits alongside an undercurrent of tension, a balance that has become a defining feature of Breton’s work. Trained on Savile Row and known for a career that spans fashion, film, and music, Breton approached the season with sculpted silhouettes that emphasized intention, posture, and character in every look.