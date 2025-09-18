Model in black cape and glittering suit on Malan Breton SS26 runway
Malan Breton unveils his SS26 collection with operatic drama at Léman BallroomPhoto Credit: BFA / Maynard Villaflores / Danny Chin

Malan Breton Unveils SS26 Collection at New York Fashion Week

“The Age of the Machine, The Heart of Humanity” Blends Couture, Broadway, and Original Music for a Theatrical Showcase Benefitting CaringKind

A Fusion of Fashion and Performance

Malan Breton brought an operatic sense of drama to New York Fashion Week with the debut of his Spring Summer 2026 womenswear and menswear collections. Staged at the Léman Ballroom, the show titled “The Age of the Machine, The Heart of Humanity” merged runway and performance art, featuring Tony Award-winning Broadway stars who embodied living characters within Breton’s narrative-driven presentation.

The collection, both futuristic and poetic, was divided into four thematic Acts: The Heart, Time, Transformation, and Legacy. Each chapter explored the tension between technological progress and enduring human emotion, underscoring Breton’s reputation as a designer who pushes the boundaries of fashion as both art and storytelling.

Model on the runway for Malan Breton's SS26 Collection
Model on the runway for Malan Breton's SS26 Collection
Model on the runway for Malan Breton's SS26 Collection
Model on the runway for Malan Breton's SS26 Collection
Model on the runway for Malan Breton's SS26 Collection
Model on the runway for Malan Breton's SS26 Collection

Couture with a Cause

The opening act, The Heart, paid tribute to compassion and resilience by supporting CaringKind, a nonprofit dedicated to individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. By weaving philanthropy into the show’s structure, Breton underscored the role of fashion not only as cultural expression but also as a force for awareness and advocacy.

Subsequent acts expanded on the show’s central themes. Time showcased a collaboration with King Seiko, reflecting mechanical precision and the passage of time. Transformation celebrated reinvention, enhanced by partnerships with Wigs.com and acclaimed hair stylist Vivienne Mackinder. The final act, Legacy, drew inspiration from the grandeur of the Gilded Age in partnership with SohoMuse, reimagining opulence for a modern audience caught between technology and tradition.

Model in shimmering green sequin gown with black jacket detail
Emerald sequins meet classic tailoring in a sleek evening silhouettePhoto Credit: BFA / Maynard Villaflores / Danny Chin

Design Meets the Gilded Age

Breton’s creations drew heavily on silks, brocades, and master tailoring, echoing the ornamental richness of the late 19th century while incorporating futuristic silhouettes. The juxtaposition of old-world elegance and contemporary structure mirrored the show’s overarching theme: a dialogue between machine-like efficiency and the human heart.

Adding another layer of artistry, Breton debuted as both designer and composer. The runway unfolded to an original score he wrote himself, blending orchestral arrangements with futuristic soundscapes. The music reinforced the collection’s narrative, heightening the emotional resonance of each act.

A Star-Studded Front Row

The show attracted a distinguished guest list, including Breton himself alongside Jessica Pimentel, Tony winner Danny Burstein, Mêlé Mel, Noel Ashman, Carmen D’Allesio, Tony winner Priscilla Lopez, Tony winner Baayork Lee, Jean Shafiroff, Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin, and Tony winner Lucia Hwong Gordon. Their presence underscored Breton’s ability to merge the worlds of fashion, theater, and society into a singular cultural moment.

Model wearing full black gown with fitted bodice at Malan Breton show
A black gown with a structured bodice reflects couture precision and strengthPhoto Credit: BFA / Maynard Villaflores / Danny Chin
Model in black cape and glittering suit on Malan Breton SS26 runway
Tuckernuck Celebrates the Opening of Its Madison Avenue Flagship

Beauty and Production Partners

The presentation was made possible with support from an array of sponsors and partners. Hair was provided by Back of Bottle, beauty by Odilis Lashes, with further partnerships from King Seiko, Wigs.com, and SohoMuse. Together, they enhanced the theatrical quality of the runway, ensuring that every detail aligned with the show’s narrative vision.

About the Designer

Born in Taipei, Taiwan, Malan Breton has become one of fashion’s most multi-hyphenate talents, with a career spanning design, film, television, and music. He has earned more than 100 international awards and his work has appeared on over 200 magazine covers including Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and GQ. His designs have been worn by Dame Emma Thompson, Priyanka Chopra, Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter, Kylie Minogue, and Lorde.

Beyond the runway, Breton has directed award-winning fashion films, starred on Project Runway and Bravo’s The Malan Show, and is currently preparing to direct the feature film 莉莉 in 2025. Guided by his motto, “Wherever you go, shine…”, Breton continues to expand his creative universe across multiple disciplines, cementing his reputation as a cultural polymath.

Malan Breton with others at New York Fashion Week
Elton Ilirjani, Priscilla Lopez, Malan Breton, Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin, Angel Pei, and Baayork LeePhoto Credit: BFA / Maynard Villaflores / Danny Chin

A Show with Heart

With SS26, Breton offered more than a collection—he delivered an immersive narrative that examined the interplay of progress and humanity while channeling couture as a vehicle for empathy. By tying his show to the mission of CaringKind, he proved that fashion at its highest level can be both artistic and socially meaningful.

Model in black cape and glittering suit on Malan Breton SS26 runway
Belletage x L’Animal Debut Swim and Ready-to-Wear Collaboration at New York Fashion Week

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Events
Fashion
New York
Fashion week

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com