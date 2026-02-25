Model in black crinkled suit with red blouse, asymmetrical hem, and brown boots
Malloni FW 26/27 pairs textured tailoring with a bold red underlayerPhoto Courtesy of Malloni
Fashion and Style

Malloni Debuts Nu-Rêverie at 10 Corso Como, Reframing Artful Craft for FW 26/27

The Italian Label Deepens Its Dialogue Between Art and Fashion Through a Layered Fall/Winter 2026/2027 Presentation in Milan
During the Fall Winter 2026/2027 season in Milan, Malloni introduced Nu-Rêverie, a collection that signals a thoughtful evolution of the brand’s visual language while staying rooted in its artistic DNA. Presented at the iconic 10 Corso Como, the showcase positioned fashion not simply as clothing, but as a medium shaped by memory, research, and contemporary perspective.

The new chapter arrives with clear intention. Malloni revisits its established codes through a modern lens, placing craftsmanship, construction, and material research at the forefront of what the brand describes as a conscious aesthetic. The result feels considered and intellectual, designed for a woman whose wardrobe reflects both discernment and individuality.

Malloni unveils Nu-Rêverie during its FW 26/27 presentation at 10 Corso ComoPhoto Credit: Maurizio Paradisi, Courtesy of Malloni

Art as Language, Tailoring as Method

At the core of Nu-Rêverie is Malloni’s long-standing relationship with the art world. The collection does not lean on nostalgia. Instead, it reactivates elements of the house’s heritage through contemporary interpretation.

Floral appliqués rendered in fabric and leather, intricate embroidery, and precise pleating appear throughout the lineup. Each handcrafted detail operates as part of a larger visual narrative, reinforcing the brand’s reputation for technical depth and expressive design.

This emphasis on artisanal intervention underscores a broader message. For Malloni, craftsmanship is not decorative. It is structural to the identity of the garment and to the intellectual positioning of the label within the Milan fashion landscape.

Silhouettes Designed for a Thinking Woman

The silhouettes throughout the FW 26/27 offering speak to a refined and self-possessed wardrobe. Complex construction and material quality function as the defining signatures, creating what the brand frames as an unconventional elegance.

Romantic elements surface in layered form. Textures overlap. Techniques interact. Details engage directly with the female form, creating a visual tension between concealment and revelation. The balance is deliberate. The garments maintain structure while allowing moments of softness to emerge, reinforcing the collection’s modern sensibility.

An Immersive Milan Fashion Week Setting

Malloni selected the Café at 10 Corso Como as the stage for Nu-Rêverie, a venue widely recognized as a cultural intersection of fashion, art, and design. The presentation unfolded through an immersive installation intended to heighten both visual and emotional impact.

The environment leaned into atmosphere. Violin notes accompanied the experience, contributing to what the brand described as an intimate and suspended mood. The setting reinforced the collection’s conceptual framework, positioning the garments within a broader sensory narrative.

Layered tailoring and textured outerwear define Malloni’s FW 26/27 lineupPhoto Credit: Maurizio Paradisi, Courtesy of Malloni

The Power of Duality

Contrast operates as the organizing principle of Nu-Rêverie. The collection explores opposing forces without forcing resolution. Instead, Malloni allows tension to remain visible and productive.

Structure interacts with fluidity. Opulence meets restraint. Dense materials are placed against moments of transparency. Even the color story reflects this push and pull, with tones appearing and receding alongside purposeful use of non-colors as visual pauses.

This dualism extends beyond material choices. Temporally, the collection draws energy from the past while remaining firmly positioned in the present, generating new aesthetic codes that feel both familiar and forward-looking.

Where Malloni Positions Itself Next

Rich earth tones anchor Malloni’s art-driven FW 26/27 collectionPhoto Courtesy of Malloni

With Nu-Rêverie, Malloni reinforces its identity as a brand operating at the intersection of art, craftsmanship, and conceptual design. The FW 26/27 collection does not chase spectacle. Instead, it builds its narrative through precision, material intelligence, and emotional nuance.

For observers tracking Milan Fashion Week and the evolution of contemporary Italian fashion, Nu-Rêverie signals a label continuing to refine its voice with intention. Each piece reads as part of a broader creative thesis, one that treats clothing as both object and expression.

In a season filled with noise, Malloni’s latest chapter speaks in a quieter register, and that restraint may be exactly what gives it staying power.
