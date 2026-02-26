Model in layered black coat and fluid tailoring on Milan runway at Palazzo Bovara
A sculptural black look opens Martino Midali FW 26/27 I N S O S P E N S I O N E at Palazzo BovaraPhoto Credit: Paolo Lanzi / Gorunway.com, Courtesy of Martino Midali
Martino Midali FW 26/27 I N S O S P E N S I O N E Reframes Milan Fashion Week Through Presence and Purpose

Presented at Palazzo Bovara in Collaboration with Stati Generali delle Donne, the Fall Winter 2026/2027 Collection Explores Conscious Design, Real Women on the Runway, and the Power of Pause
At Milan Fashion Week, Martino Midali chose stillness as his opening statement. The Fall Winter 2026/2027 presentation unfolded at Palazzo Bovara, yet the tone was set even earlier in the historic garden, where a solitary red bench greeted guests at the entrance.

It was not decoration. It was an invitation.

The bench encouraged visitors to pause and reflect, interrupting the typical rhythm of a runway arrival. In that quiet gesture, Midali introduced the core idea behind I N S O S P E N S I O N E, a collection shaped by intentional suspension. Here, pause does not signal inactivity. It signals balance. Fashion, in this context, stops declaring and starts listening, positioning clothing as a space to inhabit.

Model walks runway in white parka with drawstring waist and soft fur details
Model in white technical parka with fur accents at Martino Midali FW 26/27Photo Credit: Paolo Lanzi / Gorunway.com, Courtesy of Martino Midali

A Runway Framed by Social Awareness

Collaboration With Stati Generali delle Donne

The show was developed in partnership with Stati Generali delle Donne, a network focused on advancing gender equality and recognizing the value of women’s work. Within this framework, the red bench took on broader cultural meaning, reinforcing the collection’s call for shared responsibility.

The data presented alongside the project underscored the urgency. In 2024, 113 women were killed, with 94 cases occurring within family contexts. Preliminary figures for 2025 indicate approximately 95 to 100 victims, again largely within family settings. The pattern is stark. One woman every three days. In more than 80 percent of cases, the perpetrator was known to the victim. Across their lifetimes, 6.8 million women have experienced violence.

Against this backdrop, Midali positioned fashion as a vehicle for awareness and presence, using the runway as a platform for reflection as much as design.

Runway look with textured grey tailoring, fur hat, and matching muff
Model in grey herringbone suit with fur hat at Martino Midali FW 26/27Photo Credit: Paolo Lanzi / Gorunway.com, Courtesy of Martino Midali
Silhouettes Designed for a Winter to Inhabit

Fluid Tailoring Meets Urban Restraint

The Fall Winter 2026/2027 collection unfolds through elongated vertical lines that trace the body without constriction. Soft shoulders and lengths that fall below the knee establish a composed urban profile, while continuous volumes maintain movement within the structure.

Wool coats anchor the wardrobe, distinguished by wide collars and off center closures that reinterpret classic tailoring through a more fluid lens. Soft pinstripes, geometric jacquards, and straight skirts introduce a measured graphic rhythm that feels controlled and deliberate.

The overall impression is one of quiet architecture. Nothing competes for attention. Each element contributes to a cohesive visual language grounded in restraint.

Grey tonal outfit with oversized faux fur wrap on Milan runway
Model in grey faux fur stole and fluid separates at Martino Midali FW 26/27Photo Credit: Paolo Lanzi / Gorunway.com, Courtesy of Martino Midali

Material Research at the Forefront

Texture, Weight, and Contemporary Function

Materiality plays a central role throughout the lineup. Mélange wools, herringbone constructions, and compact knits create depth through texture, while the color story stays grounded in luminous neutrals, mineral greys, warm browns, black, and midnight blue.

Technical fabrics introduce a modern counterpoint. Crisp, lightweight, matte materials appear in unlined parkas and adjustable silhouettes, adding subtle dynamism without disrupting the collection’s calm tone.

Tone on tone knitwear and the protective presence of faux fur complete the layering story. The garments feel breathable and intentionally open, reinforcing Midali’s ongoing interest in clothing that accompanies the body instead of defining it.

Runway look featuring voluminous dark faux fur coat and relaxed trousers
Model in dark faux fur coat layered over fluid tailoring at Martino Midali FW 26/27Photo Credit: Paolo Lanzi / Gorunway.com, Courtesy of Martino Midali

Real Women, Real Presence

A Different Kind of Runway Casting

Alongside professional models, real women returned to the Martino Midali runway. Their presence was not symbolic. It was integral.

Ludmilla Voronkina Bozzetti walked under the theme of Awareness, carrying a presence shaped by rigor and sensitivity. Ida Di Filippo embodied Expertise, bringing the authority of a television personality grounded in professional credibility. Lorella Flego represented Coherence, reflecting years of balanced and thoughtful fashion storytelling.

Martina Pascutti appeared under the theme of Rebirth, presenting the perspective of an entrepreneur and independent mother whose personal discipline informs her public identity. Paola Ran brought Matter into focus, bridging art and fashion through her work as a movement artist. Chiara Tagliaferri carried Thought onto the runway, drawing from her work giving voice to women’s stories.

They were not there to perform an ideal. They walked as themselves, reinforcing the collection’s central message.

When Fashion Chooses to Listen

Martino Midali with other fashion figures in Milan
Paola Ran, Martina Pascutti, Ida De Filippo, Martino Midali, Lorella Flego and Ludmilla Voronkina Bozzetti at Palazzo Bovara, MilanPhoto Courtesy of Martino Midali

With I N S O S P E N S I O N E, Martino Midali offers a Fall Winter 2026/2027 collection that favors reflection over spectacle. The project moves with intention, balancing material research, social awareness, and wearable design within a single narrative.

In a season often defined by acceleration, Midali makes a compelling case for pause. The message lands quietly but clearly. Elegance, when grounded in purpose, does not need to raise its voice.
Malloni Debuts Nu-Rêverie at 10 Corso Como, Reframing Artful Craft for FW 26/27

