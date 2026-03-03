Blumarine Fall/Winter 2026 by David Koma Reimagines the Myth of the Diva
This season, Blumarine unveiled its Fall/Winter 2026 collection, with Creative Director David Koma continuing his exploration of the house’s photographic and cultural legacy. This season centers on the figure of the diva, framed as a symbol of Italian glamour expressed through both strength and sensitivity.
Koma builds the narrative through a study of duality. Strictness meets softness. Ferocity sits alongside fragility. The result is a collection that positions glamour not as decoration but as a form of power.
Venice as Muse and Mirror
For Fall/Winter 2026, Koma revisits Venice, drawing on the city’s cinematic richness and ornate visual language. The reference connects to Blumarine’s historic collaborations with Helmut Newton, grounding the collection in the house’s archival memory while pushing the aesthetic forward.
Baroque opulence intersects with the designer’s sculptural modernism, creating silhouettes that feel theatrical without losing precision. The palette reinforces the mood, moving through red, black, white, silver, and gold in tightly controlled combinations.
Within this framework, the diva becomes both subject and setting.
The Rose Takes Center Stage
Blumarine’s signature rose emerges as the collection’s dominant motif. It appears across the lineup in multiple forms, acting as both ornament and structural element.
Printed interpretations in red and black and in black and white animate taffeta beetle back capes and balloon skirt mini dresses. Textural rose embroideries wrap around key pieces including a sculpted black vinyl bomber jacket, a black chiffon dress, and overdyed denim trousers.
Metallic treatments push the motif further. A silver rose embroidery metallizes a black Chantilly lace dress, a crinoline skirt, and coordinating tops. Elsewhere, plissé soleil rosettes and rose garlands frame gold georgette lamé pieces, while rose printed gold chainmail forms mini dresses, tops, and scarves.
Even the rebrodé lace poet blouse receives a metallic update through gold foil bonding, reinforcing the collection’s layered approach to surface work.
Petals, Ruffles, and Operatic Volume
The romantic language of the rose continues through dimensional detailing. Sculpted black and red knit cardigans feature three dimensional knitted strands shaped like petals. These echo in a red crochet mini dress enhanced with rose cut outs and appliqué work.
Frayed petal ruffles appear across crinoline silhouettes, tiered crepon dresses, and Chantilly lace separates. A black bonded crêpe cady mini skirt suit is finished with baroque cameo buttons crafted in metal and enamel, incorporating the Blumarine rose, butterfly, B logo, and the lion of Venice.
These same ornate buttons reappear on black and white scuba mini skirt suits with boned jackets referencing the Harlequin silhouette, as well as on a black crêpe cady mini dress featuring a madonna neckline and crepon petal ruffles.
The Return of Harlequin Codes
The Harlequin diamond pattern, inspired by the Commedia dell’Arte character, introduces graphic contrast to the collection. Rendered in goat hair, the motif defines a sweeping black and white floor length coat and a beetle back cape finished with an oversized bow.
Goat hair continues as a key material throughout the lineup. A grey wool coat features a goat hair collar paired with sculpted sleeves and embroidered cuffs. A black Chantilly lace body is framed by a dramatic goat hair boa, while a corset constructed in goat hair takes the shape of the Blumarine butterfly and is embellished with metal Venetian lion head door knockers and crosses.
Baroque Hardware Meets Modern Edge
Koma’s signature metal hardware integrates seamlessly with the house’s decorative codes. Cameo buttons evolve into latticed cage structures worn over denim trousers and into harness style tops.
Jewelry continues the theme through layered gold metal necklaces, chokers, rings, and earrings accented with crosses and crystal embellished bows. Footwear follows suit, with black and red sling back pointed pumps in leather or satin reinforced with metal toe caps and jeweled crosses.
The accessories sharpen the collection’s dialogue between romance and edge.
Behind the Runway
The Fall/Winter 2026 show was realized through a tightly coordinated creative team. David Koma led creative direction, with styling by Marc Goehring and set design by Tom Schneider. Hair was created by Claire Grech for L’Oréal Professionnel Paris, with makeup by Patrick Glatthaar for Make Up For Ever. Movement direction came from Ryan Chappell, with soundtrack by Mode-F and production by Without Production.
A New Chapter in the Blumarine Narrative
With Fall/Winter 2026, Blumarine continues to refine its evolving identity under David Koma. The collection honors the house’s romantic heritage while introducing sharper, more sculptural tension.
At Milan Fashion Week, the message came through with clarity. The Blumarine diva does not soften her presence. She defines it, petal by petal.
