Casa Preti Presents “Pietà” Fall Winter 2026–2027 Collection at Milan Fashion Week
During Milan Fashion Week, the Sicilian fashion house Casa Preti presented its Fall Winter 2026–2027 collection titled Pietà, a conceptual exploration that examined themes of morality, fragility, and responsibility through the language of tailoring. The presentation appeared on the official calendar of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, placing the Palermo based label within the international dialogue of contemporary Italian fashion.
Created by founder and creative director Mattia Piazza, the collection reflected on the classical ideas of Pietà and Pietas. These concepts served as the philosophical foundation of the season, inviting reflection on human vulnerability and the moral questions that shape modern society. The garments translated this reflection into form through delicate materials, exposed construction, and silhouettes that balanced restraint with emotional intensity.
Photo Credit: Charles L. Barnes
A Collection Built Around Fragility and Moral Reflection
At the center of the collection lies a meditation on the act of support and care. Drawing references from classical figures such as Aeneas and Mary, the narrative asks who sustains whom across generations. It questions whether history supports the present or whether the present must carry the weight of history.
These ideas translated visually through contrasts within the garments. Fine silks appeared interrupted by dramatic tears that disrupted the natural grain of the fabric, creating tension between delicacy and disruption. Seams intentionally placed five centimeters from the edge revealed the inner construction of the clothing, exposing what is typically hidden. The result opened the garment’s interior spaces, transforming clothing into something closer to architecture than ornament.
Rather than celebrating heroism, the collection acknowledged the complexity of human experience. The design language allowed fragility to exist alongside strength, presenting imperfection as a condition of humanity.
The Philosophy of Quiet Luxury
Casa Preti has built its reputation on a restrained interpretation of luxury. Founded in Palermo in 2017, the brand approaches tailoring through measured volumes and constructions designed to endure over time. The aesthetic draws inspiration from the compositional discipline of the painter Mattia Preti, whose influence appears in the brand’s clean lines and clerical silhouettes.
The house defines luxury through a philosophy rooted in time, balance, and relationship. Within this perspective, garments are not conceived as objects but as spaces to inhabit. Soft yet structured forms allow the clothing to accompany the body with ease while preserving the integrity of tailoring.
The brand also emphasizes responsibility within its production methods, favoring local manufacturing and careful material sourcing that reflects a conscious supply chain.
Collaboration and Symbolic Details
The presentation also included a collaboration that introduced an unexpected visual contrast. Casa Preti partnered with Crocs, integrating selected models of the footwear brand into the collection. Customized with charms created by the house, the pieces aligned with Crocs’ “Come As You Are” philosophy, emphasizing individuality and inclusivity within the styling of the show.
Another symbolic element accompanied the collection: a small bouquet of gypsophila flowers. The flower serves as an emblem of the house and appeared alongside a piece titled “Busta Vuota,” translated as “Empty Envelope.” The gesture functioned as a reflection on the thin boundary between the consumption of violence and the possibility of creating empty space where hope and future possibilities might emerge.
Mattia Piazza’s Path to Fashion
Creative director Mattia Piazza brings a multidisciplinary background to the brand. Born in Palermo, he first pursued studies in opera and classical guitar before turning toward fashion design at the Academy of Fine Arts in Palermo. After completing his studies in 2016, he began a period of research that eventually led him back to Sicily, where he founded Casa Preti in 2017.
Since then, Piazza has developed collaborations with prominent artists including Vanessa Beecroft, Gabriele Salvatores, and Claire Fontaine, reinforcing the brand’s ongoing dialogue with contemporary art and culture.
For the Milan Fashion Week presentation of Pietà, Casa Preti also partnered with ProLab Milano as technical sponsor. The beauty team, led by key makeup artist Camilla Conterio, contributed their expertise to the runway presentation.
Through Pietà, Casa Preti presented a collection that merged philosophical inquiry with disciplined tailoring. The result positioned the Palermo based house as a thoughtful voice within modern Italian fashion, one that treats clothing not only as design but also as a vehicle for reflection.
