Women Leading the Fashion Industry: 12 Designers and Founders Shaping Style During Women’s History Month

Women’s History Month offers a timely reminder that the fashion industry has long been shaped by founders who pair creative vision with business leadership. Behind many of today’s most interesting brands are women who built companies through instinct, resilience, and a deep understanding of how people want to feel in their clothes.
Across swimwear labels, boutique retail concepts, sustainable accessory houses, and digital-first fashion brands, these leaders are rewriting the blueprint for modern style businesses. Their work spans continents and aesthetics but shares a common thread: a commitment to community, thoughtful design, and empowering the women who wear their creations.
Created in Miami by Lourdes “Luli” Hanimian alongside Augusto Hanimian, Luli Fama has become a defining name in luxury swimwear. The brand draws inspiration from Hanimian’s Cuban heritage while embracing the energy of South Florida’s beach culture.
Each collection channels a sense of confidence through expressive prints and body-conscious silhouettes designed to flatter a wide range of figures. The Miami base remains central to the brand’s identity, infusing every release with a sun-filled sensibility that reflects the city’s distinctive style perspective.
Nearly a decade ago, Demi Marchese began building 12th Tribe with little more than $800, a rack of vintage pieces, and an entrepreneurial instinct. What started as a personal project quickly grew into a direct-to-consumer fashion brand with a flagship store on Abbot Kinney in Venice, California.
Marchese handled every aspect of the early days herself. She sourced pieces from Bali, styled photoshoots, packed orders, and connected with customers directly through social media. Today she leads a Los Angeles headquarters where the team is composed almost entirely of women, reflecting her belief that collaboration and shared creativity are key to brand growth.
Toronto-based entrepreneur Lily Balaisis launched Pink Palm Puff, a lifestyle label that blends cozy essentials with swimwear and casual fashion pieces.
The brand has gained attention among younger audiences for its relaxed aesthetic and energetic digital presence. By tapping into a strong community of followers, Balaisis has cultivated a devoted audience that continues to drive the label’s rapid growth online.
In 1996, Latina entrepreneurs Ali Mejia and Mariela Rovito left their corporate marketing careers in Miami to create Eberjey, a sleepwear brand centered on softness, comfort, and effortless style. Their vision quickly resonated with consumers who wanted elevated loungewear that felt relaxed yet polished.
One of their most recognizable designs, the Gisele Long PJ Set, became a celebrity favorite and helped define the brand’s signature aesthetic. As Eberjey celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, the founders continue to champion the idea that comfort and elegance can coexist in everyday wardrobe staples.
Arianna Ajtar launched Mars The Label from her family home in Manchester with a clear mission: create fashion and swimwear that celebrates body confidence through sculpting silhouettes and inclusive sizing.
Since its debut in 2016, the brand has grown into an eight-figure global direct-to-consumer company. Community remains central to its success, with a customer base that sees the label not only as a fashion brand but also as a platform that encourages self-expression and individuality.
Marlo Hovich leads HYPEACH, a Southern California fashion label focused on sustainability and contemporary design. Her collections include denim, sportswear, swimwear, and workwear created with an emphasis on environmentally conscious materials and production methods.
Under Hovich’s direction, the brand positions itself for a new generation of consumers who care about how their clothing is made. The result is a fashion label that pairs modern silhouettes with responsible sourcing practices.
Atlanta-based designer Justina McKee created Matte Collection with a simple philosophy: elevated style should remain accessible.
The lifestyle brand focuses on swimwear and ready-to-wear pieces designed by women for women. Clean lines and confident silhouettes define the label, reinforcing McKee’s belief that fashion should enhance personal confidence rather than overshadow it.
Before building a multi-million dollar retail brand, Lindsay Rose Rando was selling jewelry from a pushcart in downtown Los Angeles. That experience shaped the philosophy behind Bobbles & Lace, a boutique concept centered on personalized styling and customer relationships.
Since opening the first store in 2008, the brand has expanded through a franchise model that allows other women entrepreneurs to operate their own locations. Today, Bobbles & Lace boutiques can be found in cities including Boston, Charleston, Chicago, Houston, New York, and Scottsdale. Rando’s approach places mentorship and community at the core of the company’s growth strategy.
Brazilian-born founder Isabella Bailey built ISMÊ Swim in San Diego while still in college. Her designs reflect Brazilian beach culture combined with insights into Gen Z fashion preferences.
Textured fabrics and expressive silhouettes helped the brand gain traction quickly, turning it into a viral favorite among younger consumers looking for statement swimwear pieces.
Joanna MacDonald leads Piper & Skye, a Butterfly Mark-certified luxury accessories brand known for using ethically sourced materials including pirarucu fish leather and wild American alligator. The company emphasizes responsible sourcing and transparency while supporting biodiversity and marine ecosystem protection.
Piper & Skye also partners with artisans to produce accessories with a lower carbon footprint than traditional leather goods. A portion of every purchase benefits Safe Transitions, an organization that supports survivors of domestic abuse, human trafficking, and homelessness.
British designer Ally Armitage founded Ezili Swim, a brand that combines luxury-inspired swimwear with accessible pricing.
The label focuses on handcrafted details and patented fabrics that allow the pieces to maintain both structure and comfort. Armitage’s approach demonstrates how innovation in materials can broaden access to premium design.
Elsie Mendez is the founder of Elsie in Naples, a boutique located inside The Perry Hotel Naples that brings together European-inspired resortwear and handcrafted accessories. Before opening the store, Mendez built a loyal following at local farmers markets, where her pink tents and handmade jewelry attracted shoppers seeking distinctive pieces and styling advice.
Today her boutique features Italian-made resortwear, handcrafted Colombian pieces, Spanish staples, and jewelry designed by Mendez herself. On March 29 she will host Beyond the Runway III, a poolside fashion event at The Perry Hotel Naples that combines couture presentations, live music, and artistic performances.
The fashion industry often spotlights designers on the runway, yet the founders behind these brands reveal another dimension of influence. They lead teams, build communities, and redefine how fashion businesses operate in a changing marketplace.
Their stories reflect entrepreneurship at its most personal. Many began with small ideas, limited resources, and a clear point of view. Today their companies contribute to global conversations about sustainability, representation, and the evolving role of fashion in everyday life.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.