Francesca Liberatore Fall Winter 2026–2027 Runway Show Reimagines Fashion and Education at Milan Fashion Week
During Milan Fashion Week, Francesca Liberatore chose an unexpected setting for her Fall Winter 2026–2027 runway show. Instead of a traditional fashion venue, the designer presented the collection within Nicola Moreschi High School, transforming an educational institution into a stage for contemporary fashion. The choice reflects Liberatore’s unique professional identity as both a designer and educator, and her belief that imagination and creativity begin during the earliest stages of learning.
In the context of Milan’s fashion calendar, the location carried symbolic weight. By placing the show inside a school, the presentation highlighted the connection between cultural production and education, reinforcing the importance of spaces where ideas can take shape for future generations.
Photo Credit: Charles L. Barnes
The designer addressed the decision directly, noting the significance of educational institutions in shaping creative thought:
“Because my peculiarity is being both a fashion designer and a teacher, and it is here — through the individual’s primary education — that ideas and imagination are developed.”
Language, Symbolism, and Cultural Dialogue
The Fall Winter 2026–2027 collection draws conceptual inspiration from Chinese symbolism, where language itself becomes a source of form and meaning. In this framework, writing and gesture are treated as essential actions that shape visual expression. Each design gesture within the collection appears deliberate and precise, echoing the idea of a written mark that cannot be erased.
Geometric shifts play a central role in this visual vocabulary. Shapes move between square and diamond forms, creating compositions that suggest balance and stability while also acknowledging the importance of multiple perspectives. This dialogue between geometry and symbolism becomes a structural foundation for the garments throughout the collection.
The concept extends into a broader cultural conversation. Liberatore blends references that span generations and traditions, merging elements that might initially seem contradictory into a cohesive design narrative.
A Hybrid Wardrobe of Tradition and Experimentation
The garments themselves reflect this interplay between heritage and forward thinking design. Tailoring remains an anchor point within the collection, yet the silhouettes constantly shift through experimentation with proportion, material, and pattern.
Leather pieces, developed through the designer’s longstanding partnership with Lineapelle, appear shaped to resemble denim garments with an unmistakable 1980s influence. Wide sleeves and triangular forms introduce sculptural structure, while leopard pattern inserts add a subtle graphic accent.
Classic wardrobe staples also appear throughout the lineup. Jackets and tailored suits are paired with mini skirts or wide circle skirts, forming combinations that oscillate between precision and movement. These looks are offset by more dynamic pieces constructed in futuristic printed lycra, where color blocks in black, aquamarine, and violet create a graphic visual rhythm.
Color and Geometry in Motion
The collection’s palette expands through layered geometric compositions. Diamond shaped patterns appear in shades of red, amethyst, and brown, applied across relaxed coats and bomber jackets that feature knitted sleeves. These outerwear pieces often appear styled with bright leggings in turquoise, flame red, and lemon yellow, creating a strong chromatic contrast against the structured garments.
This combination of color and form reinforces the collection’s emphasis on motion and transformation. Geometry is not static within the designs but evolves through layering, fabric choices, and silhouette shifts.
Fashion as Playful Reinvention
A sense of play remains central to Liberatore’s creative approach. The designer often revisits everyday references, reworking them with humor and lightness while maintaining a refined sense of construction. Beneath this playful tone lies a deeper intention: to reclaim a sense of control over reality through design.
Within this framework, comfort and distinction coexist naturally. The garments encourage freedom of movement while preserving an expressive visual identity, reflecting Liberatore’s ongoing exploration of fashion as both intellectual exercise and lived experience.
By presenting the collection within an educational setting and drawing inspiration from cultural symbolism and geometry, Francesca Liberatore’s Fall Winter 2026–2027 show offers more than a seasonal wardrobe. It becomes a reflection on creativity itself, reminding audiences that fashion often begins with a simple act of imagination.
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