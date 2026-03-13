Genny Fall Winter 2026–2027 Collection Blooms With Sculptural Florals at Milan Fashion Week
At Milan Fashion Week, Genny presented its Fall Winter 2026–2027 collection with a concept rooted in the tension between structure and expansion. The collection begins with an idea of uncompromising elegance shaped by discipline, yet gradually unfolds into a visual language where fashion takes on the form of a flower in bloom.
The inspiration reaches back to the late eighteenth century and the era of the Directory, when the fashion of Les Incroyables and Les Merveilleuses established a highly stylized form of personal expression. Their pursuit of absolute image and strict aesthetic rules would later influence the birth of dandyism. Genny revisits this historical reference and translates it through a modern lens, building a collection that merges masculine tailoring with sculptural femininity.
Photo Credit: Charles L. Barnes
Masculine Tailoring Reimagined for the Female Silhouette
At the heart of the collection is a reinterpretation of the masculine wardrobe. Structured blazers, waistcoats, sharply tailored trousers, and high collar shirts appear throughout the lineup. These garments are reconstructed on the female body with an almost architectural approach to proportion and line.
The silhouette remains vertical and composed, emphasizing discipline and precision in construction. Yet within this carefully controlled framework, unexpected organic elements begin to emerge. From the center of the tailoring structure grows the symbolic flower, transforming the garments into sculptural forms that evolve across the collection.
When Fashion Becomes Botanical Sculpture
The floral motif does not appear as a printed surface decoration. Instead, it manifests through structure and volume. Three dimensional petals expand into corolla shaped skirts that open outward like botanical architecture. While bodices remain sleek and controlled, the lower silhouettes develop into expressive shapes that echo the geometry of nature.
Bows and ruffles add further layers to this transformation. Bows function as tailored elements, replacing traditional shirt closures or appearing on the lapels of tuxedo jackets. Ruffles introduce movement and contour, sometimes replacing the lapels of elongated jackets or outlining the shape of a cigarette pant jumpsuit.
Feathers bring another dimension to the collection. Used as living material rather than nostalgic decoration, they rest on structured tops and wrap around coats with a sense of theatrical lightness. Their movement softens the rigidity of tailoring and introduces moments of air within the design.
A Palette Drawn From an Abstract Garden
Color within the collection follows a carefully considered progression. Black forms the foundation, establishing a strong visual base that anchors the silhouettes. Ivory appears alongside it, introducing contrast and lightness.
Additional tones emerge gradually across the garments. Fuchsia, dusty lilac, and pale yellow appear like pigments borrowed from an imagined garden. Animal patterns also enter the collection but in softened interpretations that move across fabrics as subtle shadows rather than overt statements.
Large bows applied like graphic pins interrupt the linearity of tailored suits, creating moments where discipline bends toward aesthetic play. This interplay between control and expression becomes a recurring theme throughout the collection.
Relaxed Footwear Grounds the Look
The styling of the runway introduced another intentional contrast. Models walked in slippers and loafers instead of traditional high heels. The choice lowered the level of formality and shifted attention toward silhouette and movement.
This pairing of structured tailoring with relaxed footwear underscores the broader philosophy of the collection. Above the waist, garments retain the architecture of classic menswear. Below, the step feels effortless and unconstrained.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.