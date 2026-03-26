Marina St Barth at 20: A Resortwear Story Rooted in Resilience and Refined Escape

There is a certain ease to resort dressing that feels instinctive when done well. Marina St Barth has built its identity around that idea, shaping a wardrobe that moves seamlessly between coastlines, climates, and occasions. This month, the brand marks its 20th anniversary with a celebration at its Palm Beach boutique on Worth Avenue, reflecting on two decades of evolution while staying grounded in the spirit that defined its beginnings.
Founded by Marina Cocher, Marina St Barth is more than a retail concept. It is a personal narrative translated into a lifestyle brand. In 2004, while vacationing in the Maldives, Cocher survived the deadliest tsunami in recorded history, an event that became a defining turning point. What followed was a shift in perspective that led her to pursue a long-held vision with clarity and intention.
That moment is still present in the brand today. The palm tree in the Marina St Barth logo serves as a quiet symbol of resilience, anchoring a business that has grown steadily while remaining deeply personal.
“This anniversary is deeply personal for me. Marina St Barth was born from a moment that reminded me how precious life is, and from a desire to create something joyful and beautiful. For twenty years we have welcomed women looking for pieces that feel effortless yet distinctive — fashion that carries the spirit of the islands, the freedom of travel, and the quiet confidence of true style.”
Marina Cocher, Founder of Marina St Barth, On Two Decades of Effortless Luxury and Island-Inspired Style
Over the past two decades, Marina St Barth has developed a reputation for its carefully selected assortment of fashion and accessories. The brand’s aesthetic leans into island elegance, casual glamour, and a bohemian sensibility that feels considered rather than overly styled.
Each boutique functions as a curated environment, offering a mix of the Marina St Barth label alongside emerging designers sourced globally. The selection reflects a lifestyle defined by movement, with pieces designed for sun-filled afternoons, time on the water, and evenings that unfold with ease.
This approach has allowed the brand to maintain a distinct point of view while expanding its reach.
What began as a singular vision has grown into a multi-location presence, with boutiques in Palm Beach, Naples, and Southampton, as well as an online platform that extends the brand’s accessibility.
The Palm Beach flagship, located at 313 Worth Avenue, remains central to the brand’s identity, serving as both a retail destination and the setting for this milestone celebration. Additional locations in Naples on 3rd Street South and in Southampton on Jobs Lane reflect a strategic alignment with destinations where resortwear is not seasonal, but essential.
Each location mirrors the brand’s core philosophy, offering a consistent sense of place while adapting to its surroundings.
What sets Marina St Barth apart is its understanding of resortwear as more than a category. It is a way of dressing that prioritizes comfort without sacrificing intention, and style without excess.
There is a subtle confidence embedded in the pieces, an ease that feels lived in rather than constructed. It is the kind of wardrobe that travels well, not just physically, but emotionally, carrying a sense of escape even when worn far from the coast.
As Marina St Barth enters its third decade, the brand’s trajectory feels both expansive and focused. Growth has come without dilution, and its identity remains intact, shaped by a founder whose story continues to inform its direction.
The anniversary celebration in Palm Beach marks more than a milestone. It signals a continuation of the same guiding idea that started it all: to create something beautiful, intentional, and enduring.
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