Old Bags Luncheon 2026 at The Breakers Raises Nearly $1 Million for Palm Beach Mental Health Services
Palm Beach’s social calendar delivered one of its most anticipated afternoons as the 27th Annual Old Bags Luncheon™ returned to The Breakers Palm Beach. Equal parts polished and purposeful, the signature fundraiser for the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County drew a full ballroom and a wait list that spoke volumes about the event’s growing influence.
As demand for accessible mental health support continues to rise across Palm Beach County, the luncheon served as both a gathering of the region’s philanthropic leaders and a meaningful push toward expanded care. Families throughout the community continue to navigate economic strain, trauma, and mental health disparities, positioning the Center as a vital resource for professional support and social services.
A Palm Beach Tradition With Purpose
The Old Bags Luncheon™ has long distinguished itself by blending fashion, philanthropy, and high level social engagement. This year’s edition followed suit, attracting prominent supporters committed to advancing the Center’s mission. With tickets selling out in record time, the momentum surrounding the event reflected both its cultural cachet and the urgency of the cause it supports.
The afternoon’s headline moment came with the appearance of Priscilla Presley, the 2026 celebrity speaker. The cultural icon, actress, and philanthropist took the stage inside The Breakers’ grand ballroom, sharing her personal story and longstanding commitment to advocacy with an audience eager to engage.
The IT Bag That Broke Records
Each year, the luncheon’s coveted IT Bag serves as both a style statement and a philanthropic centerpiece. For 2026, designer RobertJames created the featured piece, handcrafted in the United States by master artisans. The design showcased platinum tone hardware with a refined, jewelry inspired finish that added a quiet sense of polish.
Functionality met elegance through a convertible chain that allows the bag to be worn as a short shoulder, long shoulder, or crossbody silhouette. The versatility resonated with attendees and collectors alike. During the auction, the OBL 2026 IT Bag achieved the highest sum ever raised for the piece, marking a milestone in the Center’s ongoing fundraising efforts for mental health services.
A Who’s Who of Palm Beach Philanthropy
The sold out luncheon drew a notable guest list that reflected Palm Beach’s philanthropic and social leadership. Among those in attendance were Priscilla Presley, Lora Drasner, Marzia Precoda, James Norton and Robert Walden, Dr. Norman and Mia Rowe, Dr. Charles and Anna Pierce, Dr. Ruth Celestin, Veronica Webb, Joan Yanow, Sonja Stevens, Audrey Gruss, Karen Swanson, Jamee Gregory, Ramona Singer, Lois Pope, Jean Shafiroff, Alyssa D. Quinlan, Michelle Russell-Johnson, Barbara Pendrill, Theodora Pace, Amy Abrams, Bobbi Brown, Aileen Carlucci, Terri Schottenstein, Diana Retzer, Cecilia Wehrle, Renee Scott, Lisa Harwood, Jessica Cristobal, Kimberly Hogan, Aimee Lettich-Pearson, Gisela Gaudreau, Kristen Cottiero, Joseph and Max McNamara, G. Russel and Mariam Hagan, Arlette Gordon, Barbara and Allison Nicklaus, Francis Lindner, Sybil Yurman, Cassie Donegan, Valerie Cooper, Beth Fishel, Tracy Turco, Robin Fleming, Ruchi Kotahwala, Shawn Jan, Christine Rezvanian, Danielle Rollins, Todd L’Herrou, and Lyndsey McMillan.
Leadership Behind the Luncheon
The 2026 Old Bags Luncheon™ was guided by event co chairs Lora Drasner and Marzia Precoda. Silent auction co chairs Barbara Pendrill and Theodora Pace helped drive bidding activity throughout the afternoon. Karen Swanson served as the Center’s Board Advisory Chair, while Sonja Stevens and Joan Yanow were honored as the 2026 OBL honorary chairs.
Sponsors Powering the Mission
The event’s philanthropic reach was strengthened by an extensive network of sponsors and supporters. Key partners included Exclusive Tote Sponsor Amy Abrams; Wellness Sponsor Rowe Plastic Surgery; Shoulder Bag Sponsor Lindner Center of Hope; Silent Auction and Reception Sponsor Skycap; and Kelly Sponsors Aileen and Bob Carlucci and the Hope for Depression Research Foundation.
Additional support came from Table Scape Sponsor Clear Street; Cross Body Sponsors Jim and Nancy Bush, Ann Davis and Robin Gillen, Nancy Haviland, and Diana Retzer; Exclusive Auction House and Antiques Sponsor Freeman’s; Jackie Sponsors Valerie Cooper, Frances Fisher, Nancy J. Kyle, and Johnna Pomasan; and Clutch Sponsors Michelle Worth, Allure Aesthetics, Lubin Family Foundation, and Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine.
Satchel Sponsors included Sharon Apple, Claudia Baggiano, Margaret Bazamic, Samantha Boles, Mario Ceste, David Handy, Laurie Sands Harrison, Michelle Russell-Johnson, Karen Kelly, Jean Shafiroff, Natasha Silver Bell, Claudette Spinelli, Tamra Williams, Gail Worth, Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner, Memorial Healthcare System, and Nemours Children’s Health.
Transportation for Ms. Presley was provided by Five Star Transportation. Donors included Diane Alfano, Rick and Mimi Fischbein, Andrea Wernick, and Lubin Family Foundation. Give Back Partners featured Alice + Olivia, Five Story, Anne Fontaine Paris, and Tammy Apostle Couture, with jewelry support from Ruchi New York.
About the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County
Since 1961, the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. has operated on the belief that strong families form the foundation of a strong community. The nonprofit delivers evolving social service programs designed to meet the needs of children, individuals, and families across the region.
The organization holds accreditation from CARF International, an independent nonprofit accreditor of health and human services providers, and from Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management. Together, these credentials reinforce the Center’s commitment to accountability and quality care.
