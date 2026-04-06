Sewn With Purpose: Veronica de Piante Aligns Fashion, Art, and Philanthropy at TEFAF New York

In New York this spring, a meaningful collaboration takes shape at the intersection of fashion, art, and philanthropy. Veronica de Piante has partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in conjunction with TEFAF New York, reinforcing a relationship grounded in shared values and long-term impact.
At its core, the partnership is not simply a sponsorship. It reflects a philosophy. One that sees cultural patronage as an extension of design itself, where intention carries equal weight to aesthetics.
“For me, fashion has always existed in the same conversation as art - both are about the pursuit of something lasting, something made with real intention. TEFAF is one of the few places in the world where that standard is absolute - every work in that room has been held to an extraordinary measure of craft and authenticity. That is exactly where I want to be. I do not make clothes for a season.”
Veronica de Piante, Designer and Founder of De Piante
De Piante continued, “I make clothes that I hope a woman will keep for the rest of her life, that will mean something to her over time. When the opportunity came to bring that alongside MSK - work I have believed in for so long - it was not really a decision. It was obvious.”
That sense of permanence is what makes TEFAF New York a natural stage. Known for its rigorous standards and museum-level curation, the fair brings together collectors, institutions, and cultural leaders who value provenance and precision. Within that context, de Piante’s work finds a fitting dialogue.
As part of the collaboration, Veronica de Piante will sponsor the MSK Collectors Preview, an annual benefit supporting The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Founded in 1946, the Society plays a vital role in advancing patient care, research, and education initiatives.
The brand’s presence will extend beyond the fair itself. Plans include an activation at TEFAF New York as well as a private in-store event at the Madison Avenue flagship, bringing together collectors and supporters in a setting that mirrors the brand’s sophistication.
This layered approach reflects how fashion can move fluidly between environments, from gallery halls to intimate retail spaces, without losing its sense of purpose.
While the collaboration speaks to broader cultural values, its foundation is deeply personal.
“Supporting Memorial Sloan Kettering comes from a very personal place. My mother sadly battled cancer for many years and my sister and I lived it first hand. We have been proud partners of Memorial Sloan Kettering for some time now, and when the opportunity arose to sponsor the Collectors Preview at TEFAF New York, I was honoured to take this partnership further. We wanted our contribution to mean something beyond the commercial aspects. Ten percent of every sale during that ten day period goes directly to MSK. This is something that I am not only proud of, but it's also immensely important to me.”
Veronica de Piante, Designer and Founder of De Piante
That ten-day giveback period, scheduled for May 12 through May 21, introduces a tangible layer to the initiative, directing a portion of in-store proceeds toward MSK’s ongoing work. It transforms the act of purchase into participation, allowing clients to contribute to a larger mission without disrupting the experience of collecting.
De Piante’s collections, produced in Italy using heritage techniques and materials, have long been shaped by a sense of longevity. Multi-generational craftsmanship and a cross-cultural perspective inform garments designed to endure, both physically and emotionally.
That same perspective extends into how she views philanthropy.
“To me, beauty and emotion are inseparable. Every piece I design carries meaning and reflects a moment or memory from my life. Art similarly reflects emotion and beauty, it transcends time, age and all trends, bringing together populations, cultures and generations. This is a message I aspire to, both in my designs and in the causes I believe in. I have always known that the MSK community cares about the world it moves through. It felt like a natural moment to show up for something that feels deeply personal to me.”
Veronica de Piante, Designer and Founder of De Piante
There is a quiet clarity in that statement. Fashion is not positioned as separate from impact. It becomes a medium through which values are expressed, shared, and sustained.
Memorial Sloan Kettering remains a global leader in cancer research and patient care, with expertise spanning more than 400 cancer types and nearly 2,000 active clinical trials. Its presence within the TEFAF ecosystem introduces a compelling dimension to the fair’s narrative, one that connects artistic excellence with scientific progress.
Together, Veronica de Piante, MSK, and TEFAF New York create a framework where creativity, research, and community intersect. It is a reminder that the most compelling luxury today is not only defined by craftsmanship, but by intention.
In a city that thrives on reinvention, this partnership offers something more enduring. A belief that what we choose to create, support, and wear can carry meaning well beyond the moment.
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