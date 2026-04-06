Sewn With Purpose: Veronica de Piante Aligns Fashion, Art, and Philanthropy at TEFAF New York

“Supporting Memorial Sloan Kettering comes from a very personal place. My mother sadly battled cancer for many years and my sister and I lived it first hand. We have been proud partners of Memorial Sloan Kettering for some time now, and when the opportunity arose to sponsor the Collectors Preview at TEFAF New York, I was honoured to take this partnership further. We wanted our contribution to mean something beyond the commercial aspects. Ten percent of every sale during that ten day period goes directly to MSK. This is something that I am not only proud of, but it's also immensely important to me.”

Veronica de Piante, Designer and Founder of De Piante