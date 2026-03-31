Golden Goose x ODITI New York Event: Efdot Launches Global Art Tour in Meatpacking

Golden Goose set the tone for a new global initiative with an in-store event that felt equal parts art opening and fashion activation. Partnering with art publishing house ODITI, the brand launched the first stop of a four-city international tour at its Meatpacking District store, inviting guests into a space shaped by collaboration and live creation.
The evening introduced a series of artist-led reinterpretations of Golden Goose’s design language, beginning with New York-based visual artist Efdot, also known as Eric Friedensohn.
At the center of the event was Efdot’s creative response to the Golden Goose universe. Commissioned by ODITI, he developed three exclusive graphics that translate the brand’s visual identity through his signature style, a blend of abstract composition and figurative elements.
The limited-edition prints launched the same day on ODITI’s platform, marking the official debut of the collaboration. Inside the store, the work extended beyond the walls. Efdot co-created products in real time, offering guests a closer look at how the designs evolve from concept to finished piece.
For the duration of the event, the Golden Goose store shifted into something more fluid. Mirrors became canvases as Efdot painted live, inviting guests to participate and contribute to the evolving visuals. The interaction added a sense of immediacy, transforming the retail space into a shared creative environment.
Guests were also able to engage directly with the work through signed and numbered prints, as well as T-shirts screen-printed with the exclusive graphics. The format encouraged participation, creating a setting where art felt accessible and in motion.
The guest list reflected the intersection of art, fashion, and entertainment that defines New York’s creative landscape. Among those in attendance were artists Kozo and Sean Koons, actors Griffin Gluck and Karan Brar, models Ian Jeffrey, Matt Cook, Luca Apple, Yvesmark Chery, and Georgina Burke, NFL athlete Sam Hartman, chef Rob Li, musicians Magnus Ferrell and Tyler Cole, actress Genneya Walton, and creators Yifan Li, Anastasia Gerrans, Valerie Zhang, and Aimee Kelly.
The mix of disciplines reinforced the collaborative nature of the project, bringing together individuals who operate across different corners of the cultural space.
The New York event marks the opening chapter of a broader international tour that will continue in Milan, Paris, and London. Each city will introduce a new artist, building on the concept of reinterpreting Golden Goose’s identity through distinct creative perspectives.
For Golden Goose and ODITI, the project signals a continued investment in art as a core part of the brand’s narrative. By placing artists at the center of the experience and inviting audiences into the process, the collaboration leans into a model where fashion and art evolve together.
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