Fashion and Style

Golden Goose x ODITI New York Event: Efdot Launches Global Art Tour in Meatpacking

Inside the NYC Kickoff Blending Fashion, Live Art, and Limited-Edition Prints at Golden Goose’s Meatpacking Store
Efdot draws on mirrored walls during interactive Golden Goose event
Golden Goose x ODITI transforms retail into live art experience at NYC kickoffGolden Goose
3 min read

Golden Goose set the tone for a new global initiative with an in-store event that felt equal parts art opening and fashion activation. Partnering with art publishing house ODITI, the brand launched the first stop of a four-city international tour at its Meatpacking District store, inviting guests into a space shaped by collaboration and live creation.

The evening introduced a series of artist-led reinterpretations of Golden Goose’s design language, beginning with New York-based visual artist Efdot, also known as Eric Friedensohn.

Storefront display featuring Efdot x Golden Goose leather jacket during NYC launch event
Storefront display featuring Efdot x Golden Goose leather jacket during NYC launch eventGolden Goose

Efdot Reimagines the Golden Goose Identity

At the center of the event was Efdot’s creative response to the Golden Goose universe. Commissioned by ODITI, he developed three exclusive graphics that translate the brand’s visual identity through his signature style, a blend of abstract composition and figurative elements.

The limited-edition prints launched the same day on ODITI’s platform, marking the official debut of the collaboration. Inside the store, the work extended beyond the walls. Efdot co-created products in real time, offering guests a closer look at how the designs evolve from concept to finished piece.

Close-up of Efdot working on printmaking screen during NYC activation
Stack of Golden Goose x ODITI prints being signed during event
Efdot draws on mirrored walls during interactive Golden Goose event
Efdot draws on mirrored walls during interactive Golden Goose event
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Turning Retail into a Working Studio

For the duration of the event, the Golden Goose store shifted into something more fluid. Mirrors became canvases as Efdot painted live, inviting guests to participate and contribute to the evolving visuals. The interaction added a sense of immediacy, transforming the retail space into a shared creative environment.

Guests were also able to engage directly with the work through signed and numbered prints, as well as T-shirts screen-printed with the exclusive graphics. The format encouraged participation, creating a setting where art felt accessible and in motion.

Efdot customizing sneaker while guests watch during in-store activation
Guests interact with Efdot during live customization experience at Golden Goose NYCGolden Goose

A Cross-Section of Creative New York

The guest list reflected the intersection of art, fashion, and entertainment that defines New York’s creative landscape. Among those in attendance were artists Kozo and Sean Koons, actors Griffin Gluck and Karan Brar, models Ian Jeffrey, Matt Cook, Luca Apple, Yvesmark Chery, and Georgina Burke, NFL athlete Sam Hartman, chef Rob Li, musicians Magnus Ferrell and Tyler Cole, actress Genneya Walton, and creators Yifan Li, Anastasia Gerrans, Valerie Zhang, and Aimee Kelly.

The mix of disciplines reinforced the collaborative nature of the project, bringing together individuals who operate across different corners of the cultural space.

Matt Cook and Mauro Maggioni smiling with guests during Golden Goose NYC event
Efdot shaking hands with attendee while customizing sneakers at NYC event
Morgan Cohen in suede fringe jacket speaking with guest at Golden Goose store

The First Stop on a Global Tour

The New York event marks the opening chapter of a broader international tour that will continue in Milan, Paris, and London. Each city will introduce a new artist, building on the concept of reinterpreting Golden Goose’s identity through distinct creative perspectives.

For Golden Goose and ODITI, the project signals a continued investment in art as a core part of the brand’s narrative. By placing artists at the center of the experience and inviting audiences into the process, the collaboration leans into a model where fashion and art evolve together.

Close-up of Golden Goose sneaker with Efdot graphics on wooden table
Golden Goose Ball Star sneaker featuring Efdot artwork on display in storeGolden Goose
As the tour moves forward, the New York launch sets a clear precedent. It suggests that the most compelling moments happen when creation is not only displayed, but shared in real time.
Efdot draws on mirrored walls during interactive Golden Goose event
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