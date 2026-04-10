Genny Sets Sail for Monte-Carlo Fashion Week with Runway Debut and First Monaco Boutique

On April 15, 2026, Italian fashion house Genny will take center stage at Monte-Carlo Fashion Week, presenting an exclusive runway show at the Yacht Club de Monaco. The venue, known for its clean architectural lines and sweeping sea views, sets the tone for a presentation shaped by both setting and sensibility.
The show will introduce the brand’s Spring Summer 2026 collection alongside a curated preview of Fall Winter 2026–2027 pieces, offering a layered perspective on Genny’s evolving design language.
Coinciding with its runway appearance, Genny will open its first boutique at Metropole Shopping Monte-Carlo, marking a significant step in the brand’s international growth.
The new retail space is designed to reflect Genny’s refined aesthetic through a contemporary concept that emphasizes immersion and individuality. Positioned within one of the world’s most exclusive shopping destinations, the boutique aligns the brand with a clientele that values both craftsmanship and experience.
The decision to present in Monte-Carlo feels intentional. The location carries a certain duality, balancing heritage with a distinctly modern pace, a dynamic that mirrors Genny’s own approach to design.
“In this moment of Genny’s journey, I feel especially happy to bring the brand to the French Riviera, drawing even closer to our women: women who want to feel beautiful, modern and so chic, without renouncing their authenticity. Monte-Carlo perfectly represents this spirit, a place where elegance and contemporaneity meet with natural ease, just like in our collections.”
Sara Cavazza Facchini, Creative Director
Her perspective underscores the intention behind both the show and the store. This is not simply a seasonal presentation, but a broader positioning of the brand within an international context that reflects its identity.
With its participation in Monte-Carlo Fashion Week and the opening of its Monaco boutique, Genny continues to build on a trajectory that places it firmly within the global luxury conversation.
The pairing of runway and retail creates a more complete expression of the brand, allowing its collections to move seamlessly from presentation to experience. It also signals a growing emphasis on destinations that carry both cultural weight and contemporary relevance.
Monte-Carlo has long served as a backdrop for moments that blend fashion, leisure, and international influence. Genny’s arrival adds another layer to that narrative, one shaped by Italian design and a clear sense of direction.
As the brand steps onto this stage, it does so with a perspective that feels considered and current. The setting may be defined by the sea, but the message travels further.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.