Montegrappa’s Next Chapter Defines Elite Luxury Living Now

When I first sat down with Giuseppe Aquila, there was already a sense that something larger was unfolding. That earlier conversation, much like my past work exploring the evolving narratives around Montegrappa and voices like Abel Richard, hinted at a broader ambition. At the time, the focus remained rooted in writing instruments, still the beating heart of the brand. But even then, there were signals that the definition of Montegrappa was expanding beyond ink and paper.