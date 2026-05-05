hiTechMODA Is Giving Independent Designers a Global Stage

The runway show has always been the aspiration. For most independent designers, it has also been the obstacle. Production costs, access to venues, press relationships, and the marketing infrastructure that turns a runway moment into lasting exposure sit just out of reach for talent working outside the established fashion system. hiTechMODA, founded by Pamela Privette in 2018, has spent eight years building what those designers need.
The company's 2026 calendar demonstrates the scope of what it has become. A two-day showcase during New York Fashion Week in February was followed by a March presentation in Milan and a showing during Paris Fashion Week. On May 19, hiTechMODA presents an elite fashion showcase at the historic Carlton Cannes during the Cannes Film Festival, paired with the company's signature "Iconic Red Stairs Experience." A June 18 event in Tokyo completes what has become a genuine international circuit.
What designers receive when they show with hiTechMODA goes beyond a stage. Professional runway production, backstage support, photography, video, press outreach, and marketing integration come with each appearance. The company also creates entry points for aspiring models, photographers, videographers, interns, and volunteers — building what functions as an ecosystem rather than a series of discrete events. The 2026 designer roster includes Alonso Maximo, Marjorie Kobayashi, Marjorie Renner, Altrn8tv, and SCIPH.
The Cannes event on May 19 is the season's marquee moment. A fashion showcase at the Carlton Cannes, positioned within the Cannes Film Festival, offers a particular kind of visibility — the intersection of fashion and cinema at the most photographed red carpet in the world. hiTechMODA's "Iconic Red Stairs Experience" gives participating designers and models access to that backdrop. For an emerging label, that photograph can accomplish what an advertising budget cannot.
hiTechMODA was founded in 2018 with a mission centered on designing opportunities for emerging, independent, and established designers in some of the world's most influential fashion capitals.
The company's model has proven especially relevant as the fashion industry has evolved. The combination of live runway presentation and extended visibility — press outreach and marketing integration that continue long after the show closes — means that for many designers, the return on a hiTechMODA appearance extends well beyond a single event. That extended visibility, Privette has argued, can be as valuable as the runway moment itself.
What distinguishes the platform from other fashion showcase organizations is its emphasis on access at multiple levels. hiTechMODA works with established designers, emerging labels, and independent fashion talent simultaneously, and it creates parallel opportunities for the photographers, videographers, and production talent who build careers in the industry's orbit. The result is an organization that supports creative growth across the fashion ecosystem rather than concentrating attention on a small number of names at the top.
“For designers and fashion creatives looking to grow their presence on the global stage, hiTechMODA is proving that opportunity, when paired with vision and execution, can become its own form of influence.”
About hiTechMODA Productions
For more information: www.hitechmoda.com
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