Monte-Carlo Fashion Week 2026 Closes in Style, Cementing Monaco as a Global Hub for Sustainable, Innovative Fashion

Monte-Carlo, 20 April 2026 – Monte-Carlo Fashion Week concluded with great success, having transformed the Principality of Monaco into an international hub of creativity, innovation, and sustainability from April 14th to 18th, confirming its position as one of the most important events on the fashion calendar.
The highlight of the week was the Fashion Awards Ceremony & Gala Dinner, during which the Chambre Monégasque de la Mode awarded leading figures in fashion for their ethical and innovative vision.
Among the most significant honors was the Legacy Award, awarded posthumously to Giorgio Armani. This award is a tribute to Armani's revolutionary impact on fashion, his vision, his timeless elegance, and his immense cultural influence, as well as his legacy of integrity and enduring style. The award was presented by American actress Kelly Rutherford to Anoushka Borghesi, Global Communications Director of Giorgio Armani.
The coveted Positive Change Award was attributed to Francesca Bellettini, President and CEO of Gucci, for her visionary leadership and commitment to promoting an inclusive, creative, and responsible business model capable of driving change in the global luxury industry. The award was presented by Federica Nardoni Spinetta, President and Founder of the Chambre Monégasque de la Mode and Monte-Carlo Fashion Week.
The Emerging Designer Award went to Macy Grimshaw, a talented young British designer with a master's degree from Central Saint Martins in London. The talented designer was recognized by Francesca Airoldi, Chief Business Officer of Condé Nast Italia, for her unique creative vision and experimental and sustainable approach to design. Her custom-made creations have already been worn by celebrities such as Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, PinkPantheress, and Paloma Elsesser, and have appeared on the covers of various magazines.
The Social Impact & Sustainable Innovation Award, for his contribution to responsible innovation and global inclusion through his work at EssilorLuxottica and Ray-Ban and the EssilorLuxottica Foundation's commitment to promoting access to vision care, was attributed to Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, the protagonist of an extraordinary face-to-conference held at the Yacht Club of Monaco.
Another distinguished speaker at the conference was Alessandro Binello, Group CEO of the Quadrivio Group, owner of a portfolio of internationally recognized fashion and beauty brands (Twinset, GCDS, Sessùn, etc.).
The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation also took part in the conferences, bringing together a panel of designers and sustainability experts, fostering dialogue on the topic of responsible innovation.
The final day of shows took place in the Grande Verrière of the Grimaldi Forum, an impressive steel and glass structure. The Twinset fashion show was opened by the stunning Laila Hasanovic, the embodiment of fresh and refined elegance. The collection, inspired by the Côte d'Azur, culminated in a grand finale dedicated to evening gowns, the perfect expression of elegance and modernity.
Following on the catwalk, Monegasque and international brands interpreted the event's values in a contemporary way: Kalfar captivated the audience with its chic and contemporary style; Monegasque brand Beach & Cashmere Monaco by Federica Nardoni Spinetta emphasized circularity and responsible innovation, using deadstock fabrics and experimenting with new dyeing techniques. The show featured a collaboration with the young Monegasque brand Di Iorio Monaco, showcasing their magnificent lace shoes. Portuguese designer Diana Mara highlighted the importance of ethical and conscious fashion with her eco-sustainable creations; and designer Yasya Minochkina presented a collection that celebrated the glamour and identity of the Monegasque region through refined and feminine silhouettes.
Closing Monte-Carlo Fashion Week was the young English designer Macy Grimshaw with her collection that played with trompe l’oeil prints, making people question appearances.
With a rich program of fashion shows, conferences, and exclusive events, Monte-Carlo Fashion Week 2026 confirms its position as a leading platform for the dialogue between fashion, sustainability, and innovation, shaping the future and playing an increasingly central role on the international scene.
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