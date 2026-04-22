Monte-Carlo Fashion Week 2026 Closes in Style, Cementing Monaco as a Global Hub for Sustainable, Innovative Fashion

Following on the catwalk, Monegasque and international brands interpreted the event's values in a contemporary way: Kalfar captivated the audience with its chic and contemporary style; Monegasque brand Beach & Cashmere Monaco by Federica Nardoni Spinetta emphasized circularity and responsible innovation, using deadstock fabrics and experimenting with new dyeing techniques. The show featured a collaboration with the young Monegasque brand Di Iorio Monaco, showcasing their magnificent lace shoes. Portuguese designer Diana Mara highlighted the importance of ethical and conscious fashion with her eco-sustainable creations; and designer Yasya Minochkina presented a collection that celebrated the glamour and identity of the Monegasque region through refined and feminine silhouettes.