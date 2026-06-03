Miami Fashion Week Ushers In a New Era With First-Ever Virtual Show and Awards Presentation

Miami Fashion Week stepped boldly into the future on May 21, unveiling its inaugural Virtual Fashion Awards at the glamorous restaurant Queen Miami Beach. Hosted by Emmy Award–winning journalist Lisa Petrillo, the evening gathered an elite circle of designers, innovators and global fashion leaders for a celebration that blended artistry, technology, and next-generation design.
The event was another Miami milestone moment, one of the city’s first large-scale fashion initiatives dedicated in large part to AI-powered runway presentations and immersive digital design.
The event’s format mirrored fashion’s evolving landscape, combining the exclusivity of an in-person gala with the unlimited reach of digital communication. A live model showcase ran alongside AI-generated virtual runway presentations, pushing the boundaries of a fashion event as we know it. Guests experienced a dynamic mix of completed and in-development collections, where traditional craftsmanship met cutting-edge innovation.
The evening featured the creations of a hand-picked group of up-and-coming designers who competed for coveted industry awards recognizing excellence in innovation, brand storytelling and creative direction.
From this group, jury-selected finalists were Beatriz de la Cámara, Yenny Bastida, Jhoan Sebastian Grey, Seta Apparel, ByMerveDundar, Yas Gonzalez, Johnathan Hayden, Jacqueline Then and Vero Diaz. Each presented a standout digital showcase that demonstrated both expressive power of AI-driven fashion as well as the creativity and innovation behind their designs.
As a special finale, the Miami Fashion Institute unveiled a commemorative capsule honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States, adding a celebratory and forward-looking dimension to the night.
The evening’s custom award statuette—sculpted exclusively for the debut edition by artist Ada Da Silva—embodied the spirit of the event: a fusion of fashion, creativity, and technological innovation.
Top honors included Best Virtual Fashion Show, awarded to Jhoan Sebastian Grey. The prize included a coveted runway slot at Miami Fashion Week in October, plus mentorship, editorial coverage in MIAFW Magazine, brand amplification, participation in October Fashion Week’s The Fitting Room retail pop-up and curated industry introductions
Winner of the Best Brand Narrative was Yas Gonzalez, while Best Creative Direction was captured by Vero Diaz. These brands also received digital features, social amplification and inclusion in The Fitting Room experience.
Sponsored by Miami Fashion Week, The Fitting Room will debut as an innovative virtual fitting room app allowing participating designers to offer consumers the ability to virtually try on and purchase looks directly through e-commerce platforms.
The evening also paid homage to legendary designer Barbara Hulanicki, whose pioneering work in mail-order retail democratized fashion long before the digital age. The honor underscored the bridge between fashion’s history and its tech-driven future, making notable designs available to fashionistas worldwide. This tribute also set the stage for the launch of The Fitting Room.
In addition, Miami Fashion Week paid tribute to renowned Miami designer René Ruiz for his enduring contributions to the city’s fashion identity.
Among the notable guests in attendance was Academy Award–winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr.
The Virtual Fashion Awards were conceived by Secundino F. Velasco, an acclaimed television producer with an extensive international career. The event is a realization of his vision to build a global platform where fashion, technology and brand storytelling converge.
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