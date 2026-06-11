White Fox Makes Its Miami Swim Week Runway Debut with La Tropica at The Setai

The casting read like a cross-section of reality television and creator culture. Christine Quinn of Selling Sunset walked, as did Gia Giudice, Love Island USA's JaNa Craig, and Love Island UK alumnae Millie Court, Samie Elishi, and Sophie Piper, alongside Miranda Hope, Ella Thomas, and an international cast. The audience matched: celebrities, creators, and industry guests gathered for a cocktail hour that flowed directly into the show and on to the afterparty at the hotel.