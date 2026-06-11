White Fox Makes Its Miami Swim Week Runway Debut with La Tropica at The Setai

White Fox staged its first-ever runway show, White Fox Presents: La Tropica, at The Setai, Miami Beach during Miami Swim Week 2026 (release dated May 29, 2026).
The 28-look presentation offered a first view of the brand's upcoming La Tropica collection, built on beaded crochet, crystal trims, metallic fringing, and beadwork across mesh and sequin fabrics.
Kendall Vertes hosted and Chantel Jeffries provided the soundtrack; Christine Quinn, Gia Giudice, JaNa Craig, Millie Court, Samie Elishi, Sophie Piper, Miranda Hope, and Ella Thomas walked.
The La Tropica collection went live on the White Fox site June 1, 2026, at 7 PM EST.
White Fox has spent more than a decade building a global following online. At Miami Swim Week 2026, the Australian label finally put that following in chairs. The brand staged its first runway show, White Fox Presents: La Tropica, at The Setai, Miami Beach, trading e-commerce drops for an evening that moved from cocktail hour through a 28-look runway and into a late-night afterparty.
The format mattered. Rather than borrowing a slot inside an established Swim Week production, White Fox built its own night, hosted by Kendall Vertes and soundtracked by DJ Chantel Jeffries, and filled it with the creators and reality television names that drive the brand's social reach.
The 28 looks gave the first public view of La Tropica, the brand's upcoming collection. The throughline was handcrafted texture: beaded crochet accents woven through knits, crystal trims, metallic fringing, and colored beadwork applied across mesh and sequin fabrics. The details did the work, adding movement and dimension to silhouettes designed for swim and resort settings.
The brand frames the collection around the places its customer actually wears it, beach clubs, yacht decks, and island nights, and the styling on the runway followed that brief rather than chasing trend abstraction.
The casting read like a cross-section of reality television and creator culture. Christine Quinn of Selling Sunset walked, as did Gia Giudice, Love Island USA's JaNa Craig, and Love Island UK alumnae Millie Court, Samie Elishi, and Sophie Piper, alongside Miranda Hope, Ella Thomas, and an international cast. The audience matched: celebrities, creators, and industry guests gathered for a cocktail hour that flowed directly into the show and on to the afterparty at the hotel.
Beauty partners included makeup by Shenise Sheena and hair by SLICKHAIR, with The Setai, Miami Beach serving as hospitality partner.
The commercial logic behind the show was unusually direct. The La Tropica collection went live on the White Fox site on June 1, 2026, at 7 PM EST, days after its runway preview. Founded in Australia in 2013, White Fox has grown on rapid drops and social-first marketing; the Miami debut grafted a traditional fashion-week format onto that machinery without slowing it down.
For Miami Swim Week, the arrival of a digitally native brand with this kind of audience is a signal worth noting. The runway calendar is no longer only for heritage swim houses, and The Setai's lawn made a persuasive case for what the next generation of labels wants a debut to look like.
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