Miami Swim Week® – The Shows Returns to Mondrian South Beach, Cementing Miami as the Global Epicenter of Swim Season

As Miami continues to define itself as the ultimate global destination for swim and resortwear, Miami Swim Week® - The Shows returns to Mondrian South Beach from May 25–31, 2026- setting the tone for swimsuit season and drawing international attention from fashion, media, and industry leaders alike.
More than a runway event, Miami Swim Week® - The Shows has evolved into a citywide cultural moment- where fashion, wellness, nightlife, and global talent converge. With expanded programming across Miami, the week transforms the city into a hub for trend forecasting, designer discovery, and experiential activations that shape the season ahead.
Under new leadership, the 2026 edition marks a defining new chapter. CEO Sean Rashid began his career designing premium leather goods carried by retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale’s, before expanding into global leadership roles across fashion, live entertainment, and international business development. As President of SVM Model Management in New York, he represented talent working with brands such as Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Hugo Boss, and Prada, and later led SRP Live, producing large-scale events across Washington, D.C., Dubai, and international markets. He is joined by Elizabeth Claros, an experienced fashion event director known for producing large-scale runway shows and working closely with both emerging designers and global brands. Together, they bring a more elevated, globally driven vision to Miami Swim Week® – The Shows.
Activations officially begin on May 25, kicking off with daytime events and an open model casting sponsored by Strawberry Moon. From that moment forward, the week unfolds across the city with runway presentations, wellness programming, panel discussions, and satellite showcases taking place at Mondrian South Beach and select venues throughout Miami.
This season will feature 48–50 designers from across the UK, Colombia, Holland, Italy, Brazil, Australia, China, and additional countries to be announced—reinforcing the platform’s commitment to both emerging talent and globally recognized brands.
The Mondrian South Beach will serve as the central runway hub, hosting both individual showcases and curated group shows. This year’s production reaches new heights, featuring the largest LED screen ever utilized at a fashion show in the United States—surpassed only by major European luxury houses such as Balenciaga and Christian Dior. Additional elements include immersive LED integration, advanced lighting design, laser effects, elevated sound engineering, and a DJ-driven runway environment.
On Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28, the organization will honor the life and legacy of Founder Moh Ducis, who unexpectedly passed just months ago with a short film tribute and live violin performance ahead of evening runway showcases. Wednesday’s programming will open with Ema Savahl Couture benefiting the Little Lighthouse Foundation, with additional designers to be announced.
Beyond the runway, Swim Week expands into lifestyle and wellness through the SwimFit and Wellness Club series, featuring both on-site and off-site activations across four days. The week will also include curated panels and industry discussions highlighting innovation, sustainability, and the evolving global swimwear market.
On May 30 and May 31, the debut of the Casa Hammock Showroom will take place within the Tower Suites at Mondrian South Beach. The showroom offers a direct-to-buyer experience for editors, stylists, and buyers, while also serving as a curated gifting lounge.
With a renewed vision, global reach, and an expanded cultural footprint, Miami Swim Week® – The Shows 2026 solidifies its role not just as a fashion event, but as the definitive moment that sets the tone for swim and resortwear worldwide- anchoring Miami as the epicenter of the season.