Miami Swim Week® – The Shows Returns to Mondrian South Beach, Cementing Miami as the Global Epicenter of Swim Season

Under new leadership, the 2026 edition marks a defining new chapter. CEO Sean Rashid began his career designing premium leather goods carried by retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale’s, before expanding into global leadership roles across fashion, live entertainment, and international business development. As President of SVM Model Management in New York, he represented talent working with brands such as Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Hugo Boss, and Prada, and later led SRP Live, producing large-scale events across Washington, D.C., Dubai, and international markets. He is joined by Elizabeth Claros, an experienced fashion event director known for producing large-scale runway shows and working closely with both emerging designers and global brands. Together, they bring a more elevated, globally driven vision to Miami Swim Week® – The Shows.